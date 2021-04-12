Doctor and Professor declare “Vaccine Passports are not evidence based and violate people’s freedom of choice”

A Doctor and Professor have teamed up to declare ‘Vaccine Passports’ are not evidence based and violate people’s freedom of choice.

Dr Maryanne Demasi who is an Australian rheumatologist, and Professor Peter Gotzche, a Danish physician and medical researcher said “the most obvious issue is that it is still unclear whether vaccination prevents transmission”. Also pointing out that “vaccinated people may still be able to unknowingly spread the virus”.

They also criticised the “beyond reckless” policy brought in by the UK Government in which the British public are to be offered two lateral flow tests a week and will be told to take them even if they have no symptoms of Covid-19. The Doctor and Professor said the tests “are not accurate” and described the evidence to support their use as “very weak”.

Dr Maryanne Demasi

We’ve told you time and time again that asymptomatic spread doesn’t exist and this is supported by a study carried out in Wuhan, China with nearly 10 million participants. This is something both Dr Demasi and Professor Gotzche agree with as they said that the PCR test performs poorly “when used as a screening test” on asymptomatic individuals.

Professor Gotzche stated that due to the PCR test having 100% sensitivity and 97.8% specificity, for every 1000 people tested only 5 will actually be true positive and 22 will actually be false positive. Which accounts to 81% of all positive PCR test results for SARS-CoV-2 being false.

“In Denmark, in the last week of March, 1.1 million PCR tests were carried out (population of 5.8 million). Consequently, an enormous number of healthy people will be declared ill; they will be isolated; and many contacts will be asked to be tested, too. This situation is likely to spiral into chaos.” said professor Gotzche.

Professor Peter Gotzche

The pair also lambasted the potential “no jab, no job” policy. They described how “in Australia, COVID-19 vaccines are voluntary and free. But refusal to be vaccinated, resulted in the dismissal of an Australian employee. If more businesses adopt this position, it will impact people seeking employment, and it could entrench discrimination and health inequality.”

Dr Dr Maryanne Demasi Professor Peter Gotzche concluded their argument by pointing out how “there is enormous pressure by Governments and public health authorities to consent to these vaccines.” And said their biggest concern regarding vaccine passports was “the potential violation of people’s freedom of choice. People are likely to be denied access to places or the opportunity to travel abroad unless they opt for the jab.

“The proponents of vaccine passports say it is meant to incentivise people to be vaccinated, but it has created a bitter divide, with many arguing that it is treading a fine line between voluntary and mandatory vaccination.

“Conversely, in the UK, political leaders continue to support the idea of vaccine passports, and many UK citizens appear to agree. A recent survey of more than 8,300 people aged over 16 found that most were in favour of vaccine passports to travel abroad or to visit a relative living in a care home.

“We wonder, however, whether this comes at a time when Britons have ‘lockdown fatigue’ and may be willing to consent to anything in order to restore ‘normality’. This is a slippery slope and there’s no telling where this could lead if law-abiding citizens are expected to show documentation in order to eat out with their families or enjoy an afternoon at the pub”.

Do you support the introduction of vaccine passports? Let us know in the comments below…

Like this: Like Loading...