States with higher Vaccination Rates and Mask Compliance among worst in the USA for new “Covid” Hospitalisations

Data on differing Covid-19 responses across the USA has been released and it shows that States in which there is a high compliance with mask wearing and a high rate of vaccination with the experimental Covid vaccines are performing much worse than those which have a low compliance with mask wearing and a low rate of vaccination.

Michigan currently leads the way in the vaccine roll-out, with over 3 million residents now being vaccinated, accounting for almost 40% of the Michigan population. But there are reportedly hundreds of new positive cases among those who have had the vaccine with at least three of these cases so far resulting death. This has lead Michigan officials to claim that the new cases must be due to “lingering infections” that were present before vaccination took place.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said – “Some of these individuals may ultimately be excluded from this list due to continuing to test positive from a recent infection prior to being fully vaccinated.

“These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other CDC criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test. In general, these persons have been more likely to be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic compared with vaccinated persons,”

Michigan’s latest data shows that at least 11 vaccinated people have ended up being hospitalised after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, but the true number is likely much higher. This is because Michigan stopped collating data halfway through the count, most likely due to the fact it did not support the narrative that wearing a face mask and being innoculated with an experimental vaccine prevents the spread of the alleged Covid-19.

Lyn Sutfin confirmed that the three deaths reported so far were “all persons 65 years or older, and two of which were within three weeks of completion of vaccination,”.

“While the majority of the population develops full immunity within 14 days of completion of their vaccine series, a small proportion appear to take longer to mount a full antibody response. CDC is actively working to better understand the risk characteristics of this group,” she added.

Is this more evidence that mask wearing and the experimental vaccines don’t work, or just a coincidence? Only time will tell.

Like this: Like Loading...