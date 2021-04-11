J&J vaccine suspended at Georgia vaccination site after 8 people have adverse reactions

The Georgia Department of Public Health have temporarily halted Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccinations at a site in Georgia after eight people have experienced adverse reactions on Wednesday.

One of the eight people at the vaccination site in Cumming, Georgia was treated at a hospital and later released, whilst the others were monitored and sent home, Georgia health officials said on Friday.

At least three other states – North Carolina, Colarado and Iowa – have paused the use of the distribution of the J&J vaccine at some sites as there have been reports of adverse reactions.

In North Carolina, multiple people fainted after receiving the J&J jab, which is a reaction that was also reported in Georgia.

Dave Palmer, North Georgia Health District spokesperson said: “It was a fainting issue. We don’t think it’s anything with the vaccine. It’s probably more environmental factors.”

Palmer said that the reason the people may have fainted is because it may have been a hot afternoon and that the vaccination is “built like a barn.”

“That facility is hard to cool, and we do have fans there, but it was a warmer day.

“I think the heat may have had some bearing on it. We’re not sure.”

Health officials in Georgia are attempting to reassure the public that there is nothing wrong with the vaccine, and people who have recently received the J&J shot should not be concerned.

Officials said: “The reactions are consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine, but due the number of individuals affected, the site stopped the J&J vaccinations to evaluate.

Those who were scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine on Wednesday were given the option to reschedule or take the Moderna jab instead.

Once the J&J vaccine was paused, the Georgia site began administering the Pfizer vaccine on Friday.

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating the incidents in Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, and Colorado, but has already stated that they have “analysed the vaccine lots” and believes there is no reason for the public to be concerned.

Like most reports of vaccine reactions, these investigations will likely conclude that these jabs are completely safe and are not responsible for any harm to health, or even death.

