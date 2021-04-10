Covid Vaccination is not recommended during pregnancy yet 59 Women have now reported losing their baby due to it

When the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines were originally approved for ’emergency use’ the Government advice was that they were not recommended for use during pregnancy, they also recommended to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after having the jab. However the Government have since updated this advice with zero scientific basis for doing so and now state administration of the two vaccines in pregnancy should be considered when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for mother and baby.

What this means is that whilst pregnant women are now being vaccinated with the experimental jabs (which is what they are due to phase three trials not ending until 2023 at the earliest), there should not be very many of them having them. Because for the majority of women the potential benefits do not outweigh the risk. We know this because official data shows us that the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths have occurred in people who are both over the age of 85 and also suffer other underlying conditions.

This cannot be denied, it is fact (see here). We also know that the chances of suffering serious disease if under the age of 70 are so low that the number is negligible. Now we’re sure there are some women out there who are still able to fall pregnant at the age of 70, but we’re 99% sure they are a rarity.

Which is why it’s all the more shocking to find that according to the UK Governments 10th report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines reported to the MHRA up to the 28th March 2021, there have been 59 reports made of women who have tragically suffered the heartache of either losing their unborn baby, or their newborn baby sadly dying at birth.

This seems like an extraordinarily high number considering the fact pregnant women should only be offered the vaccine if the benefits outweigh the risk. And the risk is huge, because as the UK Government even admits in its own advice “there is limited experience with use of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnant women”. In other words there is no long-term data to enable anybody to state that the Covid vaccines are safe for use during pregnancy.

But which vaccine is looking like the more serious cause for concern? Well according to the latest data released by the UK Government, as of the 28th March 2021 a total number of 15 women have reported suffering a miscarriage after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There has also been 1 report of foetal death and 2 reports of stillbirth.

Up to the 28th March 2021 according to the UK Government report there had been approximately 6 million more doses of the AstraZeneca viral vector experimental vaccine administered then there had the Pfizer mRNA experimental vaccine. So it’s all the more concerning to find that the Pfizer vaccine has caused significantly more women to suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby. According to the tenth report a total number of 40 women have reported suffering a miscarriage after receiving a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. There has also been 1 report of a premature baby who sadly died.

The Pfizer / BioNTech jab is not a vaccine, it is an experimental gene therapy. It uses mRNA technology to instruct cells to create a specific spike protein that is allegedly part of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus. mRNA technology has never before been authorised for use in human beings – with good reason…

In the development of vaccines against coronaviruses like SARS-COV-1 and MERS in the early 2000’s, researchers found evidence of a serious problem. Teams of U.S. and foreign scientists vaccinated animals with the four most promising vaccines. At first, the experiment seemed successful as all the animals developed a robust antibody response to coronavirus. However, when the scientists exposed the vaccinated animals to the wild virus, the results were horrifying. Vaccinated animals suffered hyper-immune responses including inflammation throughout their bodies, especially in their lungs.

Many people are also under the impression the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab is no different to the traditional vaccines such as the ones used to inoculate against influenza. They couldn’t be more wrong. The AstraZeneca “vaccine” is also a new technology never before authorised for use in human beings. It is a ‘viral vector’ vaccine which uses a chimpanzee common cold viral vector known as ChAdOx1, which injects “code” into the recipients DNA and allegedly instructs it to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

These women have essentially been “lab rats” in a trial to find out the effects of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine during pregnancy, the tragic thing is this is real life and these women now have to suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby for the rest of their lives.

(All information within this article has been sourced from the UK Government’s data, MHRA data, and recognised and peer reviewed scientific studies, links to each are provided within the article)

