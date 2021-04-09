Prince Philip has died at the age of 99

Buckingham Palace have announced the death of Prince Philip.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”
