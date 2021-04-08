Dystopian Nightmare as European Court of Human Rights rules Mandatory Vaccination is Legal

In another blow to those fighting for freedom the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that mandatory vaccinations are legal and may be necessary in democratic societies.

The ruling has come in response to a complaint made to the court by families in the Czech Republic in regards to compulsory vaccination of children. The ECHR said “the measures could be regarded as being ‘necessary in a democratic society'”.

The courts ruling was not in relation to the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, however it has now set a dangerous precedent in which countries can now comfortably believe they are not breaking the convention on human rights if they are to make inoculation with the experimental jabs mandatory.

This judgment “reinforces the possibility of a compulsory vaccination under conditions of the current COVID-19 epidemic,” according to Nicolas Hervieu, a legal expert specializing in the ECHR.

The decision said that the compulsory vaccines administered by Czech health authorities were in line with the “best interests” of children. “The objective has to be that every child is protected against serious diseases, through vaccination or by virtue of herd immunity,” it added.

The court ruled that the Czech health policy was not in violation of Article 8 on the right to respect for private life in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights. By Czech law, children must be vaccinated against nine diseases including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and measles. The case was brought to the court by families that had been fined or whose children had been refused access to a nursery for failing to comply with their legal vaccination duty.

The ruling is bound to please Tony Blair who has been working tirelessly to ensure the United Kingdom enforces a “vaccine passport” system. Something which if it came to fruition would essentially be a freedom pass.

We know for a fact that the authorities do not want to vaccinate every man, woman and child for the good of their health as we can see from the data over the past twelve months that this alleged new disease kills only 0.2% of those it infects and the majority of deaths occur in those who are aged over 85 and have underlying health conditions.

Which leads to the question of why exactly do they want to vaccinate every man, woman and child?

The ruling by the ECHR has set a precedent that obligatory vaccinations may not contravene the European Convention on Human Rights – When will this dystopian nightmare end?

