CRIMINAL – All 9 reports so far on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines released by the UK Government

Since the UK Government released the 1st report on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines that had been reported to the MHRA we’ve been carrying out investigative reports and analysis on each update. The 1st covered adverse reactions reported from the 9th December 2020 through to the 24th January 2021, and our most recent report covered adverse reactions reported up to the 21st March 2021.

Here we’ve listed all 9 reports released so far so that you can have a read and really take stock of the concerning change and increase in serious adverse reactions week by week.

1st report – 9th December – 24th January 2021

SHOCKING! – Official Data on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released

2nd report – 9th December – 31st January 2021

Think the Oxford jab’s safe? – 2nd Gov. update on adverse reactions to Covid Vaccines released!

3rd report – 9th December – 7th February 2021

Think the Pfizer jab’s safe? – 3rd Gov. update on adverse reactions to Covid Vaccines released!

4th report – 9th December – 14th February 2021

APPALLING! – Loss of Sight, Brain Damage & Death – Adverse Reaction rate to Covid Vaccines increases to 1 in 200!

5th report – 9th December – 21st February 2021

APPALLING! – Loss of Sight, Brain Damage & Death – Adverse Reaction rate to Covid Vaccines increases to 1 in 200!

6th report – 9th December – 28th February 2021

SHOCKING – UK Gov. release 6th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines which sees rate increase to 1 in 166

7th report – 9th December – 7th March 2021

FRIGHTENING! – 7th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released by UK Government

8th report – 9th December – 14th March 2021

TERRIFYING! – 8th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released by UK Government

9th report – 9th December – 21st March 2021

SHOCKING! – U.K. Government release 9th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines

Report No. 10 coming soon…

