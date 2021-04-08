CRIMINAL – All 9 reports so far on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines released by the UK Government

Since the UK Government released the 1st report on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines that had been reported to the MHRA we’ve been carrying out investigative reports and analysis on each update. The 1st covered adverse reactions reported from the 9th December 2020 through to the 24th January 2021, and our most recent report covered adverse reactions reported up to the 21st March 2021.
Here we’ve listed all 9 reports released so far so that you can have a read and really take stock of the concerning change and increase in serious adverse reactions week by week.
1st report – 9th December – 24th January 2021
2nd report – 9th December – 31st January 2021
3rd report – 9th December – 7th February 2021
4th report – 9th December – 14th February 2021
5th report – 9th December – 21st February 2021
6th report – 9th December – 28th February 2021
7th report – 9th December – 7th March 2021
8th report – 9th December – 14th March 2021
9th report – 9th December – 21st March 2021
Report No. 10 coming soon…
We urgently need your help!
Please support us in our April Fundraising Campaign
to help us to compete with the mainstream media and
bring you even more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to…
Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News