Two Teachers die of Blood Clot related illness after having AstraZeneca Vaccine

Two teachers in Italy have sadly died after receiving the Oxford / AstraZeneca viral vector Covid vaccine. The deaths come after AstraZeneca changed the name of its experimental jab to Vaxzevria to try and salvage its increasingly tattered reputation.

Mrs. Augusta Turiaco received the first dose of the AstraZeneca jab on the 11th March , according to Italian newspaper La Stampa. The 55-year-old Messina music teacher published a new Facebook profile photo that day, letting everyone know she was “vaccinated.”

But the situation quickly escalated as Mrs. Turiaco fell ill a short while later. Severe headaches persisted for days, to the point that that she could no longer function. She was admitted to Policlinico Gaetano Martino on the 24th March. Doctors diagnosed her with cerebral haemorrhage due to thrombosis (blood clots), a condition which has been reported hundreds of times in the United Kingdom to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as an adverse reaction in the United Kingdom to the same vaccine.

Mrs. Turiaco ended up being placed in a medically-induced coma in which Doctors performed brain surgery to try and save her. Unfortunately to no avail as she was pronounced brain dead on the 31st March.

The second teacher to sadly die was Ms. Cinzia Pennino. A science professor at Don Bosco Institute in Palermo who had a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines.. She received her first does of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the 17th March, according to Sicilian newspaper Giornale di Sicilia. The 46-year-old was then admitted to Paolo Giaccone Polyclinic in Palermo on the 24th March in a critical condition.

Intensive care doctors diagnosed her with “extensive deep thrombosis” and Ms. Pennino died the following morning.

The MHRA, the UK Medicines regulator has recently announced that those under 30 should not be offered the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the evidence now showing the jab is causing rare blood clots to occur.

