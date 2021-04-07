246 “fully vaccinated” Michigan residents are diagnosed with COVID, three die

Despite Pfizer stating that the vaccine is 100% effective at protecting individuals from COVID-19 and preventing “serious illness”, 249 Michigan residents who were fully vaccinated against the virus later tested positive for the disease, three of whom have died, officials stated on Monday.

The Detroit News posted that the cases were reported between January 1st and March 31st, and the 246 residents had a positive test for 14 or more days after the last required dose of the vaccine.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in an email: “Some of these individuals may ultimately be excluded from this list due to continuing to test positive from a recent infection prior to being fully vaccinated.

“These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other CDC criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test.

“In general, these persons have been more likely to be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic compared with vaccinated persons.”

Sutfin said that the department had hospitalisation data for 117 of the cases, but 129 were incomplete. She said that of the 117 with hospitalisation data entered, 11 were hospitalised, 103 were not, and three are reported as unknown.

All three reported deaths were “persons 65 years or older” and two of which occurred within two weeks of a second vaccine dose.

“While the majority of the population develops full immunity within 14 days of completion of their vaccine series, a small proportion appear to take longer to mount a full antibody response.

“CDC is actively working to better understand the risk characteristics of this group.”

This news was announced as Michigan figures of COVID-19 cases are believed to be rising, with officials pushing for the public to get vaccinated.

According to the Michigan state website, since April 4th, an estimated 2.95 million residents – approximately 36.5% of Michigan’s population – have been vaccinated, with either a single dose or both doses.

These reports of infections after the vaccine should make the public question the efficacy and safety of COVID vaccines and hopefully encourage them to reconsider getting the jab for a virus that has a 99.8% mortality rate.

