Proof the Covid Pandemic was planned? – Millions of Covid-19 test kits sold in 2017

We’re told that the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus first appeared in Wuhan, China towards the end of 2019, where authorities claim a new strange and mysterious pneumonia like illness was being seen in patients.

This illness was soon dubbed COVID-19, an acronym for Corona Virus Disease 2019. Why this name? Because it allegedly appeared in 2019. So why is it that in 2017, two years before the alleged COVID-19 first appeared that hundreds of millions of PCR test kits for Covid-19 were bought up by country after country and distributed worldwide?

Head to the following web archive page and you’ll find a comprehensive list which shows hundreds of countries purchased Covid-19 test kits in 2017. With the European Union, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, and Belgium being the top importers. The UK alone spent £6.3 million of the British taxpayers money on Covid-19 test kits in 2017.

Upon the discovery of this the World Integrated Trade Solution suddenly changed the label shown on their site from ‘COVID-19’ to ‘Medical Test Kits’. However forgot to delete one detail – the bottom of the webpage still showed the product code for these ‘Medical Test Kits’: 300215 which means ‘COVID-19 Test Kits’.

The argument used to deny this discovery, is that the label ‘COVID’19’ was only added in 2020. That however doesn’t make sense, as the product code for these test kits is ‘COVID-19 Test Kit’. It also doesn’t change the fact that two years before the pandemic hundreds of countries around the world were purchased medical test kits which have been specifically used to falsely test for Covid-19.

Strange, very strange.

