They’re lying to you – Official NHS data shows only 3.5K have died of COVID-19

For twelve long months the people of the United Kingdom have been repeatedly told to stay at home in order to protect an NHS which seems to have had a holiday when you look at the official NHS data, and save lives. Millions of lives have been put on hold, millions of others have been ruined. Millions of jobs have been lost, thousands of businesses are now closed forever.

But a huge majority of the British people think it has been worth it due to the fear propaganda that has played on a 24/7 loop on their television screens, and headlined every newspaper over the past year. Because they have been led to believe that over 125,000 people have died of Covid-19, and they’ve been told that number would have been much higher if they had not complied with the destruction of the economy and decimation of their lives.

But the British people have been lied to on a monumental scale, and today we can prove it courtesy of official NHS data which is available to the public if they know how to find it. This is what we found…

We examined a document titled ‘COVID-19 total deaths – weekly summaries’ which can be found on the NHS England website here. We took a look at the most recent release that shows data up to and as of 4pm on the 31st March 2021, and went straight to a section titled ‘Deaths by Condition’.

The table provides a breakdown of people who have died after receiving a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 and divides them into people who had a pre-existing condition and people who didn’t have a pre-existing condition. The table shows a total of 86,308 alleged Covid-19 deaths have occurred up to 4pm on the 31st March 2021. Now this isn’t the 125,000 plus that we’ve been told have occurred but this is because this data only covers England and only those who have died in hospital.

Now we’re hope you’re sat down whilst reading this because the numbers we’re about to reveal are shocking. Of the 86,308 deaths occurring in people who have tested positive for “Covid”, 82,766 died from pre-existing conditions. Only 3,542 died with no known pre-existing conditions.

What’s even more shocking about that is that this doesn’t mean the 3,542 who died with no known pre-existing conditions actually died of Covid-19. It just means they didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. This very small amount of people in the grand scheme of things could actually be even smaller, as it is entirely possible they still died of other causes, such as a bad car accident for instance. We cannot of course prove that but it is still entirely possible due to the fact they record Covid deaths as anyone who ha died within 28 days of receiving a positive test for SARS-CoV-2. But we can prove what some of the underlying pre-existing conditions were, as the NHS have told us.

The data shows that of the 82,766 deaths that occurred in hospitals in people who received a positive test for SARS-CoV 2 and who had pre-existing conditions, 14,090 of these had chronic kidney disease. That’s makes up over 11.2% of the 125,000 deaths that have been used to justify the dictatorial tyranny of the past year.

It also shows that 13,391 of the 82,766 deaths were due to chronic pulmonary disease. 13,495 had dementia, and 8544 had heart disease. Sadly the NHS list 62,054 of these underlying conditions as ‘other’ so we’re unable to tell you what caused the majority of the alleged “Covid” deaths, but you can see the rest of the statistics in the table below.

Chronic kidney disease has a high mortality rate within the first 6 months of initiating dialysis. Mortality then tends to improve over the next 6 months, before increasing gradually over the next 4 years.

The 5 year life expectancy for chronic pulmonary disease, a type of obstructive lung disease characterized by long-term breathing problems and poor airflow, ranges from 40% to 70% depending on the severity of the disease. But for severe chronic pulmonary disease the 2 year survival rate is just 50%.

The average person lives four to eight years after the onset of dementia. Do you understand now that the majority of the deaths that the authorities would have you believe were due to Covid-19 have actually occurred in people who were unfortunately already knocking on deaths door? Another important piece of information to support this was also found within the NHS data.

The highest amount of deaths have occurred in people aged over 80 who received a positive test for SARS-CoV 2 and who had pre-existing conditions, with 45,127 deaths occurring. This is an increase of almost 14,000 on the next age bracket with 31,522 deaths occurred in people aged between 60-79 who received a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 and who had pre-existing conditions. We have also seen similar statistics for those who died after receiving a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 but did not have any pre-existing conditions, however interestingly more deaths occurred in the 60-79-year-old bracket, but only an increase of 137 on those aged over 80.

But from the age of 0 through to 59, since March 2020 there have only been 602 deaths that have occurred in England’s hospitals in people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and who did not have any pre-existing conditions. Of those aged 0 through to 59, since March 2020 there have been just 5,569 deaths that have occurred in England’s hospitals in people who have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and who also had a pre-existing condition.

So the question remains, why on earth have authorities demanded that the entire population stay at home? School children have had their education ruined, teenagers have had their young lives ruined, new parents have been left in isolation to struggle alone without the help of their families, the list is endless. The majority of deaths that may actually be due to Covid-19, of which the number is still incredibly small – just 3,542 in all have occurred, the majority of which have been people aged over 75.

The NHS data doesn’t tell us that the majority have occurred in the over 75’s though as you’ll have noticed, as they use quite a broad spectrum ranging from age 60-79. But the UK Government have kindly provided a heat map of ‘Deaths occurring within 28 days of a positive test’ by date of death and by the age demographic.

The above graph can be seen at the UK Gov’s. coronavirus dashboard here. Whats pretty clear from this data is that the most alleged Covid deaths have occurred in people aged 90+. The next age group with the most deaths being 85 – 89, then 80 – 84 and so on and so on. There’s a general decrease in the number of deaths up to about the 65-69 age group but then we see a dramatic fall to pretty much zero in anyone aged under about the age of 60.

This heat map shows that there have generally been no more than 9 deaths in a single day of anyone aged between 60 – 64. In the 65-69 year old group there have been no more than 20 deaths a day. In the 70-74 year old group no more than 27 deaths in a day. In the 75-79 group no more than than 48 deaths in a day, at it’s highest. It isn’t until we get to the 85-89 year old group that we start to see a large increase in the number of alleged Covid deaths. 179 deaths in a day at its highest. Then we have the 90+ age group which has seen no more than 379 deaths in a single day at it’s highest.

The average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years. Yet the UK has enforced dictatorial tyranny, destroyed the economy, decimated businesses and people’s livelihoods and created a flood of mental health issues because people who have lived longer than the average life expectancy of 81 are dying.

One-hundred-twenty-five-thousand Covid deaths in just 12 months? Pull the other one! We’ve only seen three-and-a-half-thousand.

