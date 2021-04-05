New York Senate passes Bill which will allow officials to imprison members of public in Concentration Camp

The Democrat-dominated New York state Senate has passed a bill “allowing” government officials to throw people in concentration camps indefinitely if they are deemed to be a public health threat.

It is the next phase in the disproportionate response to an alleged disease which statistically kills less than 0.2% of those it infects, and the legislation reflects the actions of Hitler’s Nazi party during World War 2 in which they decided that human rights no longer applied during a crisis.

Should the bill get signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo, healthy people who are deemed to be “contagious” could be thrown into prison camps for the “safety” of the general public.

Assembly Bill A416 ‘relates to the removal of cases, contacts and carriers of communicable diseases who are potentially dangerous to the public health,’.

Anyone deemed a “case” or even just a contact of the “case” who might be “infected” or possibly a “carrier” of any illness, not just Covid-19, would become a target of government officials in New York who would have the discretion to respond as they see fit.

The legislation specifically states that as long as the “opinion of the governor” dictates that a person is a threat, he or she could be removed from the home and placed in government “care” for as long as the governor sees fit.

“Such person or group of persons shall be detained in a medical facility or other appropriate facility or premises designated by the governor or his or her delegee and complying with subdivision five of this section,” the bill further reads.

In essence, AB A416 overrides the Constitution and replaces it with a new system of authoritarianism whereby the government, at least in New York, will now have unlimited power to take people from their homes and deprive them of life and liberty on a whim.

All the government would have to do is accuse a person of possibly being infected with a “virus” and that would justify that person’s removal from society. Just think of how many political dissidents might be swept up in this scheme and eliminated under the guise of public health.

Perhaps the worst part about the bill is the fact that entire groups of people would be targets merely for being around a person who is accused of being an infection “carrier”.

For instance if a person is accused of carrying an infection and that person had previously spent time at a local bar, under this new bill, everyone who was inside the bar could be picked up and thrown in a concentration camp.

This opens the door to indefinite detention, particularly for diseases that remain in one’s system for extended periods of time.

Do you think this bill is a step to far? Well it may surprise you to hear that this has been written in UK law under the Coronavirus Legislation which was brought in back in March 2020, and the person with the ultimate power is Matt Hancock.

Like this: Like Loading...