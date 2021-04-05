MADNESS! – Government want to test entire Healthy UK Population for Covid twice weekly even though Asymptomatic Spread doesn’t exist!

The Covid-19 facade shows no signs of relenting as the Government, along with its circle of one-dimensional Scientific Advisors have now decided that the only way the public can start to return to some semblance of normality is by taking twice weekly lateral flow tests even when showing no signs or symptoms of Covid-19. Which is madness – as science has proven that asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 does not exist.

Under the plans everyone in the UK will be given access to two rapid coronavirus tests a week from Friday 9th April under an extension of the government’s testing programme. The lateral flow kits, which can provide results in around 30 minutes, will be available for free at testing sites, pharmacies and through the post.

The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock lied through his teeth again and said the testing scheme would help squash any outbreaks as lockdown eases. “Around one in three people who have Covid-19 show no symptoms, and as we reopen society and resume parts of life we have missed, regular rapid testing is going to be fundamental in helping us quickly spot positive cases and squash any outbreaks.”

One in three people who have Covid-19 show no symptoms because they do not have Covid-19, what they have is a false positive test for the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Critics of the programme have confirmed this as they stated that when rates of infection are at low levels, it makes it hard to distinguish between actual infections and so-called “false positives” – an error where the test registers a positive result incorrectly.

“Mass testing is a scandalous waste of money,” said Allyson Pollock, professor of public health at Newcastle University.

“When the prevalence rate of coronavirus falls as low as it is at the moment then an increasing proportion of cases are likely to be false positives meaning that cases and contacts will self isolate unnecessarily.”

Professor Pollock said it is likely that mass testing “is going to do more harm than good” and there had been no evaluation of mass testing programmes by the government.

But the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, hailed the plan to offer everyone testing from 9th April, saying: “As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our road map cautiously easing restrictions under way, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted.”

Do not be fooled, this is just another attempt to keep up the charade of Covid-19 being a major problem in every day life, just like the introduction of wearing face masks last summer, of which dozens of peer-reviewed scientific studies have proven you are more likely to catch the alleged Covid-19 if you wear one.

Testing people with no signs or symptoms is absolute madness as a major study of 10 million residents in Wuhan confirmed.

The study titled, ‘Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China’, carried out citywide screening of Sars-COV-2 infection across Wuhan in post-lockdown settings. There were over 10 million people eligible which was 94.1% of the total population of Wuhan and the screening was carried out from May 14th 2020 – June 1st 2020. Of the 10 million eligible 9,899,828 participated and of those 9,865,404 had no previous diagnosis of Covid-19, and 34,424 had recovered from the alleged Covid-19 disease.

The screening found no newly confirmed Covid-19 cases but identified 300 asymptomatic cases. So the scientists behind the study traced a total of 1174 close contacts of the asymptomatic positive cases and each and every one tested negative for Covid-19.

Viral cultures were negative for all asymptomatic positive cases, indicating no “viable virus” in positive cases detected in the study.

So what does that tell us? That tells us that all 300 asymptomatic cases were in fact false positives, and even if they were not they have absolutely no viral load to pass on to others. So what on earth are the UK authorities playing at? If a study of 10 million people showing asymptomatic spread to not exist isn’t enough evidence for you then we don’t know what is.

Asymptomatic spread does not exist, a study of 10 million people proves it, you do not need to act like you are sick, you will not spread “the virus” if you have no symptoms, you do not need to wear a face covering, and you do not need to take twice weekly tests to resume to some semblance of normality

