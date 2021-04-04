EXCLUSIVE – Hospital Medical Director says level of sickness in NHS staff after Covid Vaccination is “Unprecedented”

The Medical Director of a hospital in the United Kingdom has bravely spoken out against the failure to report the reality of morbidity caused by the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out across the United Kingdom to NHS staff.

Dr Polyakova, who is the Medical Director of a hospital in Kent has said that the “levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented” among NHS staff, confirming that some are even suffering neurological symptoms which is having a “huge impact on the health service functioning”.

The doctor, who progressed into medical management of the hospital over the past three years says that she is struggling with the “failure to report” adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines among NHS staff, and clarified that the young and healthy are missing from work for weeks after receiving a dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca experimental vaccine.

“Some even require medical treatment” Dr Polyakova said, “Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get the vaccine together”.

In response to the arising question of making Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for NHS staff, Dr Polyakova said –

“Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and staff are being encouraged to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health.

“I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid after vaccination and probably transmitting it. It is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission.

“So why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?”

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jab are only licensed for emergency use only, as confirmed by Dr Polyakova. This means that the manufacturer of the vaccine, in this case either Pfizer or AstraZeneca, are not liable for any injury or ill-effect that may occur in the recipient of their product.

The Medical Director didn’t stop their though as she went on to attack the coercion and mandating of experimental medical treatments for NHS staff, comparing it to a Nazi dystopia –

“Flu is a massive annual killer, it inundates the health system, it kills young people, the old the comorbid, and yet people can chose whether or not they have that vaccine (which had been around for a long time). And you can list a whole number of other examples of vaccines that are not mandatory and yet they protect against diseases of higher consequence.

“Coercion and mandating medical treatments on our staff, of members of the public especially when treatments are still in the experimental phase, are firmly in the realms of a totalitarian Nazi dystopia and fall far outside of our ethical values as the guardians of health.

“I would never debase myself and agree, that we should abandon our liberal principles and the international stance on bodily sovereignty, free informed choice and human rights and support unprecedented coercion of professionals, patients and people to have experimental treatments with limited safety data. This and the policies that go with this are more of a danger to our society than anything else we have faced over the last year.

“What has happened to “my body my choice?” What has happened to scientific and open debate? If I don’t prescribe an antibiotic to a patient who doesn’t need it as they are healthy, am I anti-antibiotics? Or an antibiotic-denier? Is it not time that people truly thought about what is happening to us and where all of this is taking us?”

