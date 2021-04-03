Vaccination – The Greatest Lie ever told? (Part 2)

PART 2

Then And Now

Vaccines Are Safe

Before we can ascertain what it means when we are told that vaccines are safe we must first consider what vaccines are made of. It would be nothing short of preposterous to claim that the ingredients of vaccinations could be considered entirely safe.

Aluminium, Polysorbate 80 and Formaldehyde are all listed among the highly toxic and carcinogenic ingredients included in Pharmaceutical companies vaccine inserts. Alongside aborted human fetal tissue, bovine serum, canine and avian cells, gelatin harvested from porcupine’s, antibiotics, Monosodium glutamate, urea and believe it or not the list goes on.



We are told by big pharma that the amount of aluminium in vaccinations is small and is naturally expelled from the body shortly after the vaccine is administered.



Professor Gheradi, former Director of the French National Institute of Health and Medical research, found that aluminium could persist for up to 12 years at the vaccination site and could be detected in other organs including the spleen and brain up to one year post vaccination. Aluminium is a known neurotoxin.

Exposure in animals is associated with behavioural, neuropathological and neurochemical changes, learning difficulties and abnormal behavioural function. 1



High levels of aluminium have been found in the brain of Alzheimer’s patients. 2



A team of French doctors discovered the aluminium adjuvant in vaccines were the cause of a new disease called Macrophagic Myofascitis, or MMF. 3



There are no shortage of medical papers from experts voicing concerns and providing evidence to corroborate the risks associated with the aluminium included in pharmaceutical products.

Polysorbate 80 is used in a variety of cosmetic and food products including ice cream therefore we could be forgiven for presuming it is entirely safe. In reality Polysorbate 80 is not safe. It is known to induce anaphylactic reactions, which is also an accepted side effect of vaccines.



In one Slovakian study rats injected with Polysorbate 80 between 4-7 days of life showed signs of accelerated aging, hormonal changes, ovary and womb abnormalities and degenerative follicles. 4



Microbiologist, Benoit Chassaing’s paper published in the Journal of Nature found that Polysorbate 80 could be linked to changes in gut bacteria, increased inflammation and insulin resistance therefore increasing the risk of diabetes in those exposed. 5

Formaldehyde is an embalming fluid and human carcinogen. It is known to cause DNA damage and mutations. It has been proven to cause damage to sperm cells. 6

It has been proven to have a negative effect on memory, behaviour and learning ability. 7



The International Society for Neurochemistry claim there is a link between formaldehyde and neuro degeneration. 8



Squamous cell carcinomas were observed in the nasal cavities of 103 rats subjected to formaldehyde inhalation. 9



Innumerable scientific studies can attest to the many dangers to health associated with formaldehyde exposure, cancer being listed among them.



Urea, an ingredient listed in the controversial Dengvaxia® has been known to cause symptoms similar to strychnine poisoning in animals including salivation, rapid breathing, ataxia, bloat, convulsions, and death. 10



Monosodium glutamate has been shown to cause infertility in female rats. 11



One study provided by Veronica Beatriz Busoni, Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires found

Monosodium glutamate has effects on synapsis at the gastric and duodenum level that results in stimulation of contractility resulting in increased rate of gastric emptying. 12

Neomycin has been known to cause irreversible deafness, another side effect of vaccination. 13

While we have been told that Thimerosal [a mercury based chemical] has now been removed from almost all childhood vaccines it is still sometimes used and listed in at least one of the flu vaccines currently on the market today.



Experts have and do speak out about the risks associated with the so called inactive ingredients in vaccinations. 14

Those risks are rarely explained to the general public.

We can attribute countless side effects and even mortality to each individual ingredient in a single vaccine. When we stop to ponder on the accumulated side effects, in accumulative volumes, in the numerous vaccines, all being administered within a matter of weeks to a newly born baby, with an underdeveloped immune system, do we not have to ask how safe can they really be?



What does it mean when we are told vaccines are safe?

In truth is it really nothing more reassuring than the reality that only a minority will die due to vaccination, a few will be permanently injured and more will have no obvious immediate side effects.



What is the long term impact of vaccination on health?

Well we cannot say because no long term studies have ever been completed and presented to the public by vaccine manufacturers.



How safe is it to load an under developed immune system with over 50 shots before a child reaches 18, as governing health bodies recommend. This figure increases annually with every new vaccine big pharma and their advocates aggressively market.



All the while those agencies tasked with defending the health of our children receive funding from the very companies that make the vaccines.



Our elected politicians who assure us vaccines are safe and we must get them, even when they are yet to complete clinical safety trials also receive funding from those same companies.



Pharmaceutical companies spend more than any other industry on earth to influence politicians.



Do you think we may be seeing a conflict of interest?

Vaccines have an admirable track record

Maurice Hillemann, Chief of the Merck Pharmaceutical Company’s vaccine division, once coined the father of vaccines described vaccines as the bargain basement technology for the 20th century.

Hillemann admitted to Leukaemia being present in the Yellow Fever vaccine and to importing the aids virus with African Green monkeys used in vaccine development. 15

Between 1959-1960 while examining the minced up kidney cells of rhesus monkeys used in the development of the Polio vaccine, Dr Bernice Eddy a researcher with the National Institute of Health discovered that cells would die without an apparent cause. Injecting the cellular material into hamsters caused the growth of cancer. 16

Referring to this incident Michael E. Horwin, M.A. , J.D, stated in a 2003 issue of the Albany Law Journal of Science & Technology

Shortly thereafter, scientists at the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. discovered what would later be determined to be the same virus identified by Eddy. This virus was named Simian Virus 40 or SV40



Horwin’s son was born on June 7, 1996 he was administered the oral polio vaccine in late 1997. On August 10, 1998, Alexander was diagnosed with a malignant brain cancer, medulloblastoma. He was to be found dead on January 31st 1999.



Four independent laboratories (Baylor College of Medicine, University of Chicago, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Temple University) used DNA testing (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)) or laser micro-dissection to test Alexander’s tumor for the presence of SV40. Every lab found that the tumor tissue contained the virus. – Horwin – sv40.org

Back in 1960, Dr. Maurice Hillman and Dr. Benjamin Sweet, both employed by Merck were to publish their findings.



The discovery of this new virus, the vacuolating agent, represents the detection for the first time of a hitherto “non-detectable” simian virus of monkey renal cultures and raises the important question of the existence of other such viruses. As shown in this report, all 3 types of Sabin’s live poliovirus vaccine, now fed to millions of persons of all ages, were contaminated with vacuolating virus.



The vocuolating virus was numbered SV-40 because it was the 40th such virus found in the monkey kidneys.



Known to cause cancer in humans at least 30% of all polio vaccines administered in the 50s and 60s contained this virus.



While it was presumed SV-40 was not present in vaccines after 1962 U.S. federal law did not require vaccines contaminated with SV-40 to be destroyed so long as they were manufactured before the regulations banning the sale of these contaminated products was brought into effect. Therefore millions of people were knowingly contaminated with the SV-40 virus simply to avoid a loss of earnings for the manufacturer.



But if Horwin’s son died in 1999 and his tumour tissue was confirmed to contain the virus does this mean that SV-40 was still a contaminate in vaccines for decades after it was presumed to be removed?



Both Michael Horwin and his wife tested negative for SV-40 so they were not carriers of the virus.



While after 1961 several steps were implemented to avoid SV-40 contamination in the Inactivated Polio Vaccine. The oral polio vaccine was still prepared using the same crude methods which involved using kidneys cells removed from live monkeys that were presumed free from SV-40 contamination. This has not been definitively proven.



While it was presumed SV-40 was successfully removed from the Polio vaccine in 1961 legal documents suggest that in actual fact it may have been present within the vaccine far longer. 17

Scientists have expressed concern that the virus was still present in some oral polio vaccines after 1961. 18

In 1999 it was confirmed that the current testing method was insufficiently sensitive to detect low levels of slow replicating SV-40 virons in commercially available Polio vaccines. 19



SV-40 has been detected in human brain and bone tumors. 20 21



SV-40 presence has been confirmed in peripheral blood cells and sperm fluids of otherwise healthy donors. 22

The true extent to which this vaccine derived disease has effected the population of our planet is as yet unknown and could barely be comprehended by those who have been misled as to both the safety and efficacy of vaccination.

Viera Scheibner, PhD and vaccine expert described vaccination as the most common and most preventable reason for infant mortality.

After collecting and studying over 100,000 scientific papers she was to deduce that there was no evidence that vaccination could prevent disease. Quite to the contrary, her findings confirmed innumerable diseases and even SID’S [sudden infant deaths] were a direct cause of vaccination.

Inflammatory cytokines stimulated by the response to vaccination are known to trigger symptoms of illness that are commonly reported by parents as being present in babies who have died shortly after vaccination.

Scheibner and her husband created a breathing monitor that confirmed both apneas, [pauses in breathing] and hypopneas, [stress-induced low volume breathing pattern] post vaccination.

While researching Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, among Schneibner’s numerous discoveries, two of the most compelling read as follows



In 1975, about 37 Crib Sudden Deaths were linked to vaccination in Japan. Doctors in one prefecture boycotted vaccinations, and refused to vaccinate. The Japanese government paid attention and stopped vaccinating children below the age of two years. When immunization was delayed until a child was 24 months of age, Sudden Infant Death cases and claims for vaccine related deaths disappeared. Japan zoomed from a high 17th place in infant mortality rate to the lowest infant mortality rate in the world when they stopped vaccinating. Japan didn’t vaccinate any children below the age of two years between 1975 and 1988, for thirteen years. But then in 1988, Japanese parents were given the choice to start vaccinating anywhere between three months and 48 months. The Ministry study group studied 2,720 SIDS cases occurring between 1980 and 1992 and they established that their very low SIDS rate quadrupled.

In Neurology, 1982, William C. Torch, pediatric neurologist, published “Diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus (DPT) immunization: a potential cause of the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)”. Torch looked at over 200 randomly selected SIDS cases, and in the preliminary data, on the first 70 cases studied, two-thirds had been vaccinated within three weeks of death. He also established that there were ever increasing numbers of deaths with the increasing interval from the injection.

Janet Levitan, MD, when writing for Resonance in 2012 wrote –



As a pediatrician I have seen a number of children suffering from both the acute and chronic sequelae (i.e. results) of vaccinations. I do not believe that the immature immune systems of the two-month-old infant is capable of responding effectively to vaccines. In addition to the fact that the vaccines many not ‘take’ well in young infants, I also have concerns about the possible deleterious effects of exposing such tender, young, delicate organisms, our newborns, to such an onslaught of bacterial and viral particles, as well as the potentially toxic chemicals with which they are processed.



This is far from a lone voice of dissent. Countless doctors throughout the world have echoed these concerns for decades.



Elevated 1L6 levels [a marker of inflammation] are common in vaccinated children and adults. Elevated levels of IL6 have been associated with both sudden infant death syndrome and autism. 23 24

In 1987 the MMR vaccine, Trivirix, found to cause meningitis in children was removed from the market in Canada. The identical vaccine was renamed Pluserix and delivered to the UK where it was administered to millions of children. When the meningitis cases attributable to the vaccine became too obvious to further deny the vaccine had to be withdrawn. This did not happen until 1992. At this point in time you might presume that the vaccine was entirely discontinued, alas it was not. Instead it continued to be manufactured and was sent to Brazil and you will never guess what was to follow, an outbreak of asceptic meningitis.



Vaccine manufacturers were found to be distributing this dangerous MMR, the Urabe strain as late as 2002.



Contrary to popular belief vaccines are not subjected to the same rigorous safety trials as medicinal drugs. They do not complete placebo trials. In some cases such as the Sars Cov 2 vaccine they do not even complete a basic clinical trial before being widely administered to the public.



While we cannot find undeniable evidence of a link between vaccines and the decline of deadly diseases in the 20th century we can find evidence that proves our children are sicker that ever. Have we replaced a few extremely rare or largely harmless, even necessary childhood illnesses with a host of auto immune diseases, asthma, allergies, diabetes, autism and even cancer.



Far from cherry picking examples which would call into question the safety and efficacy of vaccination or cast a shadow on the otherwise glowing history of the industry, during the writing of this article I have been completely overwhelmed by huge swathes of scientific evidence. The dark history of vaccination and the realization of the number of experts who have expressed the most dire of concerns for our children and the ultimate health of our nations is nothing short of breath taking. I would not hesitate to implore everyone faced with the decision on whether to vaccinate their child, loved ones or themselves to look further into the history of vaccination, the long list of contaminated and dangerous ingredients, the side effects and deaths associated with, what is for some the most lucrative business model on earth.

The companies who make vaccines only have our best interests at heart



The vaccine market was estimated to be worth 59.2 billion USD by the end of 2020 a figure that has been estimated to grow to over 77 billion by the end of 2024. 25



Billionaire businessman Bill Gates who invests heavily in the promotion of vaccination once described vaccines as the best investment he’s ever made.



In 2009 Pfizer broke a world record. Did they discover a cure for some terrible disease, saving countless lives around the globe. No, sorry to disappoint they broke the world record for largest criminal fine of any kind, for the amount $2.3 billion after being caught in illegal marketing practices.



In 2010 Pfizer was ordered to pay 142 million US dollars in damages after fraudulently marketing the drug gabapentin under the name Neurontin. Pfizer marketed the drug to treat pain, migraines and bipolar disorder despite the fact it was not effective in treating those conditions and was actually highly toxic in certain cases.



In 2004 Pfizer subsidiary Warner–Lambert had to pay out 430 million after being caught in fraudulent marketing practices.



Pfizer are known to suppress the results of clinical trials that would effect the sale of their products. 26

In 2011 Merck plead guilty to criminal charges and were fined 950 million US dollars for their part in marketing the painkiller Vioxx.



Merck were among several manufacturers who were sued by women who had suffered from vaginal cancer caused by their mothers use of the drug diethylstilbestrol. The drug was marketed between 1940 and 1978 despite studies in 1950 confirming it’s inefficacy and studies published in 1971 linking a type of cancer of the cervix and vagina with prenatal exposure to diethylstilbestrol.



Merck’s own scientists filed a law suit against them in 2010. Court documents filed by the scientists claim that they witnessed improper testing and data falsification in which Merck engaged to artificially inflate the (MMR) vaccine’s efficacy. The case is still pending.



The legal issues surrounding Merck’s Gardasil vaccine are well known.



Dr. Dalbergue, former pharmaceutical industry physician with Gardasil manufacturer, Merck, stated –



I predict that Gardasil will become the greatest medical scandal of all time because at some point in time, the evidence will add up to prove that this vaccine, technical and scientific feat that it may be, has absolutely no effect on cervical cancer and that all the very many adverse effects which destroy lives and even kill, serve no other purpose than to generate profit for the manufacturers. 27



In 2010 Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca was forced to pay $520 million in fines by the federal government after it was found to have illegally marketed the drug Seroquel to children and elderly patients for uses that were not approved by the FDA.

The drug had been approved to treat psychotic disorders but was marketed and prescribed to treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, ADHD, PTSD, depression, dementia, and even insomnia.



Acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania stated –

“It was given to the elderly, children, veterans and inmates, who were treated as guinea pigs,”



A Missouri jury ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.69 billion in compensation to 22 women after their well known talcum powder, containing asbestos caused the women to develop ovarian cancer.



In October 2020 Johnson and Johnson were to settle 1000 out of 20,000 cases pending against them with a 100 million dollar settlement.



The role of pharmaceutical companies in the opioid crisis is widely acknowledged.



Space does not permit me to even begin to list the numerous criminal activities of vaccine manufacturers and their subsidiaries. It appears crimes and subsequent fines are no more than a regretful part of their business model.



All in all I profess I would not feel comfortable in accepting a packet of biscuits from these companies no more a medical treatment.



Luckily for business these criminal repeat offenders do not need to worry about having to dip into their coin jars to compensate the numerous vaccine injured patients worldwide, governments have found this burden should be due to the tax payer.

Vaccines a new religion

The greatest achievement in modern medicine, listen and repeat.

Do not question. Do not look for evidence to corroborate the fact. Do not abstain from participation. Do not say anything negative about the new God to whom we offer ourselves absolutely.



Transparency should be absolute in any information presented to the public which directly relates to their health and the health of their loved ones. We find ourselves at the dawn of a new age, an age in which world governments place innocent and healthy individuals under house arrest just in case they might come into contact with a virus. In 2021 that virus is Sars Cov 2 and except in extraordinarily rare cases people who catch it recover quickly and completely. Despite being aware of this fact those same governments are currently conducting a Sars Cov 2, clinical vaccine trial on their citizens, many of whom are not even fully aware of their participation. The participation in this trial is now beginning to be threatened as the only route to freedom. Barely in living memory have we witnessed such a human rights abuse in the free world.

The media has now taken such a position of power in the narrative and become so polluted that any who question the new religion are written off as conspiracy theorists or anti vaxxers. The term anti vaxxer is reductive. It is reductive because the person wielding it wants to take away from the conversation rather than add to it. They want to label and discredit their opponent because they are lacking in reasonable dispute. And it is because they are lacking in reasonable dispute that they attempt to attack the character and intellect of those who have spent months or in most cases years researching the dangers associated with the vaccines available on the market today. We must all bear in mind that governments worldwide have collectively paid out billions in compensation to the families of those who have been injured or killed by vaccinations.

Most people who are compelled to speak out about the toxicity or risks associated with choosing to vaccinate do not object to the ideal principle of vaccination itself. The principle being to inject a minimal amount of a disease into a patient in order to trigger a significant immune response. The ingredients, side effects and final outcome of said vaccine being preferable to the disease it was marketed to protect against.

Alas this is far from the reality.

Therefore I believe it reasonably within the obligations of those who have dedicated their time and efforts to raising their own awareness to question and encourage others to question exactly what it is that they are being asked to inject into their bodies and the bodies of their children and now their elders.

And may the burden of disproving these experts be due to the manufacturers and those who would encourage you to use their products. In a democratic society this can only be done through open debate and the production of real evidence. Not through baseless slander or accusation.

And may it never come to pass that a person’s very freedom is dependent upon them accepting a medical treatment of any kind be it against their own will. Especially a preventative treatment as questionable as vaccination.



