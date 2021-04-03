Frightening increase in number of Strokes occurring due to AstraZeneca Vaccine in the latest Government / MHRA report

We hope you’re sat down for this one because it shocked us to the core. You’ll have probably noticed the increase in NHS stroke adverts on the television and radio? Well we think we just found the answer as to why…

The UK Government have been releasing weekly reports since the beginning of February 2021 on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. Their latest report, which is the ninth to be released, covers data inputted to the MHRA up to the 21st February 2021, since the roll-out of the experimental Covid jabs began on the 8th December 2020.

At this point an estimated 10.8 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 15.8 million first doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, had been administered. There were also around 2.2 million second doses, mostly of which were the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. This accounts for an increase of 4.2 million doses administered on the previous week.

Now you may have heard the argument by those in authority that the adverse reactions reported are not showing cause for concern as they are in line with what would be expected in the population without the vaccine being administered. The Government even claim this in their own report –

‘It may be difficult to tell the difference between something that has occurred naturally and a suspected adverse reaction. A range of other isolated or series of reports of non-fatal, serious suspected ADRs have been reported. These all remain under continual review, including through analysis of expected rates in the absence of vaccine.‘

The thing is, there is a way to prove that the vaccines are the cause of the adverse reactions and that is to compare the adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab and the adverse reactions to the Oxford jab side by side.

If there is no difference between what we would expect to see in the general population without the vaccine being administered then the rate of reported reactions should be pretty similar for both jabs, shouldn’t they?

So using the numbers given to us by the UK Government above we can safely say there have been roughly 15 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered and around 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab administered. So that’s 6% more AstraZeneca jabs administered than the Pfizer jab as of the 21st March 2021. So for any reaction we should be seeing an approximate 6% higher amount occurring due to the AstraZeneca vaccine than what we’re seeing occur due to the Pfizer vaccine.

(The following analysis uses the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

Let’s rewind back to the eighth report released by the UK Government which covered adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 14th March 2021. Within that report we found that there had been an increase in the number of central nervous system haemorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents. All different types of stroke – which happen due to the rupture of an artery or… blood clots.

Well last week we found that there had been 10 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 3 deaths, 4 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death, 4 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 1 death and 12 cases of ischaemic stroke among many others. As well as 85 cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 7 deaths. All reported as adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

Well just seven days later, as of the 21st March the 10 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 3 deaths has increased to 31 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 10 deaths. That’s a 210% increase in the number of cases in just seven days, and a 233.33% increase in the resultant deaths.

The 4 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death has increased to 9 cases of cerebral infarction. That’s a 125% increase in cases in just seven days.

The 4 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 1 death has increased to 9 cases of haemorrhagic stroke in just seven days resulting in 2 deaths. That’s a 125% increase in the number of cases, and a 100% increase in the number of resultant deaths.

The 12 cases of ischaemic stroke with 0 deaths has increased to 25 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death. Thats a 108% increase in the number of cases in just seven days.

The reason this is so shocking is that the previous numbers up to the 14th March were accounted for over a period of 10 weeks.

But the most shocking increase of all is in the number of cerebrovascular accidents. The 85 reported cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 7 deaths as of the 14th march 2021 has increased to 197 cases in just seven days and the number of deaths has more than doubled to a total of 18. That is an astounding increase.

All the more shocking due to the fact the numbers occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine are nowhere near, yet only 6% more AstraZeneca jabs have been administered. The number of cerebrovascular accidents as of the 14th March 2021 due to the Pfizer vaccine stood at 71, with 3 of these resulting in death.

Fast forward seven days to the 21st March and that number increased to 96, another 25 too many, with the deaths increasing to 4. However the number to have occurred due to the Oxford jab is still 105.2% more than what has occurred due to the Pfizer jab. If this was in line with the norm. it should only be 6%. We are seeing an extremely serious issue unfold here.

The total number of strokes to have occurred due to the Pfizer jab as of the 21st March 2021 stands at 156 with 12 of these sadly resulting in death. However the total number of stokes to have occurred due to the AstraZeneca jab stands at 309 with 35 of these sadly resulting in death.

That accounts to a 98% increase in the number of strokes to have occurred due to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine over the number of strokes to have occurred due to the Pfizer vaccine. And a 191.6% increase in the number of resultant deaths due to the Oxford jab against the Pfizer jab. If this was in line with the statistical norm. and no cause for concern this should only account to around 6%.

These numbers are incredibly concerning and we dread to think what we will see in the next report.

