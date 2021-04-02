UK Government quietly admits that Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine is to blame for rare blood clots

Countries across the world have been quick to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine due to suspicions it may have been causing a rare type of blood clot associated with low levels of blood platelets. In Norway alone three health workers under the age of 50 were hospitalised due to this ailment, with one sadly dying. But Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was quick to shout from the roof tops that the AstraZeneca jab is perfectly safe, announcing in the House of Commons that he could not wait to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Well today we can reliably inform you that he was lying…

We told you recently how Professor Pål Andre Holme, who was tasked with investigating the series of high-profile cases of rare blood clots suspected to be caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine had concluded that the Oxford jab was in fact to blame.

Holme revealed his findings to the Norwegian Media in which he confirmed the precautionary measures put in place by several European countries to suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine was the right thing to do.

“The reason for the condition of our patients has been found,” chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme announced.

“Our theory that this is a powerful immune response which most likely was caused by the vaccine has been found. In collaboration with experts in the field from the University Hospital of North Norway HF, we have found specific antibodies against blood platelets that can cause these reactions, and which we know from other fields of medicine, but then with medical drugs as the cause of the reaction,” the chief physician explained.

Yet the United Kingdom authorities still insisted there was nothing to worry about with the AstraZeneca vaccine, even trying to label it as a smear attempt to cover up for the woeful vaccine roll-out in the EU.

However we have found an admission from the UK Government and the MHRA hidden deep within their latest summary of adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme to the Coronavirus Vaccines up to the 21st March 2021.

The summary states the following –

‘Our review has looked in detail at the 30 reports of blood clots with low platelet counts received up to and including 24 March. These reports have been analysed by MHRA scientists and clinicians, as well as by the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), as part of an ongoing review.

The risk of having this specific type of blood clot is very small. Up to and including 24 March, we had received 22 reports of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) and 8 reports of other thrombosis events with low platelets, out of a total of 18.1 million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca given by that date. There were no reports for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. We have thoroughly analysed each and every report as soon as it has come in. To note the current analysis prints include data up to and including the 21 March.

On the basis of this ongoing review, the benefits of the vaccines against COVID-19 continue to outweigh any risks and you should continue to get your vaccine when invited to do so.

The British Society for Haematology have issued guidance on thrombosis and thrombocytopenia possibly occurring after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines. This includes information on presentation and typical laboratory features, and treatment recommendations. The guidance also includes advice on recommended investigations for possible cases.’

We doubt this will make front page news of every newspaper up and down the country, but there you have it, in black and white.

