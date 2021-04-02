SHOCKING! – U.K. Government release 9th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines

The UK Government have released their ninth report highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, and the shocking increase in the number of nervous system disorders is frightening.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 21st March via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 10.8 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 15.8 million first doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, had been administered. There were also around 2.2 million second doses, mostly of which were the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. This accounts for an increase of 4.2 million doses administered on the previous week.

Our earliest analysis of the data which we brought you back at the beginning of February showed that there had been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine up to the 24th January 2021, with a rate of 1 in every 333 people receiving the jab suffering a serious adverse reaction.

Well we can confirm that in the space of eight weeks the number of reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has increased to 116,627 as of the 21st March. The Oxford jab has fared much worse though with an astounding increase of 1694.82% in the number of reported adverse reactions between the 24th January and the 21st March, now standing at a total of 377,487. This now means the current rate of people suffering a serious adverse reaction after having one of the experimental Covid vaccines stands at 1 in every 166 people.

But it’s important to remember that this rate only accounts for the adverse reactions that are actually reported, which is estimated to be around only 1%, meaning the actual rate of adverse reactions occurring is frighteningly higher.

We took a look at the reported adverse reactions and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 5613 as of the 21st March 2021. This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death. Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 25 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported which have resulted in 1 death thus far.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has also caused a single death due to thrombocytopenia, with 44 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 21st March 2021.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 5230 with a total of 90 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the two jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused 45 times so far, with 19 of these resulting in death.

The Oxford jab has caused 58 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 14 of these sadly resulting in death. What’s also interesting to note here is the difference in the number of cardiac disorders occurring between the two vaccines. The MHRA are constantly telling us that there is no cause for concern as the adverse reactions that are occurring are in line with what we would expect to see within the general population. However if this were the case shouldn’t we be seeing a similar rate of occurrence to number of vaccines administered for both jabs?

There have been roughly 15 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered and around 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab administered. So that’s 6% more AstraZeneca jabs administered than the Pfizer jab as of the 21st March 2021. However there have been 1462 cardiac disorders as a result of the Pfizer jab and 3768 cardiac disorders as a result of the AstraZeneca jab. That accounts to 157.7% more cardiac disorders occurring due to the AstraZeneca vaccine compared to the Pfizer vaccine. Shouldn’t it be around 6% more if we are to believe the MHRA that there is no cause for concern?

Next we come to eye disorders, due to both types of Covid vaccine there have been 6324 eye disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions as of the 21st March 2021. This includes people losing the ability to see all together, with the number of people now blind as a result of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine now standing at 17.

But the AstraZeneca jab fares much worse with 59 people now blind as a result of having the Oxford jab. But this is an increase of 247% compared to the Pfizer jab, this doesn’t sound like the statistical norm. to us. The same can be said when comparing the total number of eye disorders. There have been 1758 eye disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfier jab, but there’s been a whopping 4566 reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab. That’s a 161% difference, not 6% which is surely what it should be if in line with the norm.?

Next up we have anaphylactic reactions. An anaphylactic reaction is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger. The trigger here being either the Pfizer jab or Oxford jab. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include feeling faint, finding it hard to breathe, a fast heartbeat and feeling anxious, and the condition needs to be treated in hospital at soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine has accounted for 218 anaphylactic reactions so far.

But the Oxford jab accounts for 324 cases of anaphylactic reaction, resulting in 1 death as of the 21st March 2021, according to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme report.

We hope you’re sat down for this next one because it shocked us to the core. You’ll have probably noticed the increase in NHS stroke adverts on the television and radio? Well we think we just found the answer as to why…

Let’s rewind back to the eighth report released by the UK Government which covered adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 14th March 2021. Within that report we found that there had been an increase in the number of central nervous system haemmorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents. All different types of stroke – which happen due to the rupture of an artery or… blood clots.

Well last week we found that there had been 10 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 3 deaths, 4 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death, 4 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 1 death and 12 cases of ischaemic stroke among many others. As well as 85 cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 7 deaths. All reported as adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

Well just seven days later, as of the 21st March the 10 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 3 deaths has increased to 31 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 10 deaths. That’s a 210% increase in the number of cases in just seven days, and a 233.33% increase in the resultant deaths.

The 4 cases of cerebral infarction resulting in 1 death has increased to 9 cases of cerebral infarction. That’s a 125% increase in cases in just seven days.

The 4 cases of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 1 death has increased to 9 cases of haemorrhagic stroke in just seven days resulting in 2 deaths. That’s a 125% increase in the number of cases, and a 100% increase in the number of resultant deaths.

The 12 cases of ischaemic stroke with 0 deaths has increased to 25 cases of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death. Thats a 108% increase in the number of cases in just seven days.

The reason this is so shocking is that the previous numbers up to the 14th March were accounted for over a period of 10 weeks.

But the most shocking increase of all is in the number of cerebrovascular accidents. The 85 reported cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 7 deaths as of the 14th march 2021 has increased to 197 cases in just seven days and the number of deaths has more than doubled to a total of 18. That is an astounding increase.

All the more shocking due to the fact the numbers occurring due to the Pfizer vaccine are nowhere near, yet only 6% more AstraZeneca jabs have been administered. The number of cerebrovascular accidents as of the 14th March 2021 due to the Pfizer vaccine stood at 71, with 3 of these resulting in death.

Fast forward seven days to the 21st March and that number increased to 96, another 25 too many, with the deaths increasing to 4. However the number to have occurred due to the Oxford jab is still 105.2% more than what has occurred due to the Pfizer jab. If this was in line with the norm. it should only be 6%. We are seeing an extremely serious issue unfold here.

The same pattern can also be seen in the number of cases of paralysis reported as adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines. With 29 reported cases being due to the Pfizer vaccine, but a whopping 111 reported cases being due to the AstraZeenca vaccine. That’s a 282.7% difference, not the 6% we should be seeing.

There have been 116,627 reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine as of the 21st March 2021, with 283 of these sadly resulting in death.

On the 14th march there had been 298,820 reported adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine with 326 of these sadly resulting in death. Even seven days earlier the number of deaths and adverse events outnumbers the Pfizer jab significantly.

But fast forward seven days and there have been another 95 deaths as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the total now standing at 421 as of the 21st March 2021. But the number of adverse reactions has increased by 82,667, now standing at a total of 377,487. That’s 223.67% more adverse reactions occurring due to the Oxford jab compared to the Pfizer jab when it should only be 6% if it was in line with the statistical norm.

The overall number of deaths due to both jabs now stands at 704. Neither of these vaccines are proving to be safe but the data clearly shows there is a frightening problem with the AstraZeneca vaccine and it’s roll-out in the United Kingdom must be ceased immediately.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise. We’ve done the hard work for you, it’s now on you to do something about it.

