Number of Women to lose their unborn child after having Pfizer Covid Vaccine increases by 700% in just eight weeks

According to the UK Governments ninth report on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 21st March 2021, the total number of pregnant women to lose their unborn child after having the Pfizer vaccine has increased by seven-hundred-percent in just eight weeks.

Twitter have censored our account – please share this article on all Social Media Platforms

(All information within this article has been sourced from the UK Government’s data, MHRA data, and recognised and peer reviewed scientific studies, links to each are provided within the article)

In the first report released by the UK Government on adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech experimental mRNA vaccine reported to the MHRA up to the 24th January 2021 there had only been 4 reports of spontaneous abortion, also known as a miscarriage. This was since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020.

But fast forward eight weeks and we can see (page 46) there have now been 32 reports of women losing their baby due to the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. But the atrocity doesn’t end there, as there is now also 1 report of a premature baby death.

We’ve been questioning why the spontaneous abortions have not been labelled as fatalities since the first report was released, but strangely in the latest report we can see that they have now listed 1 of the 32 miscarriages as a fatality.

When the Pfizer jab was originally approved for ’emergency use’ – meaning Pfizer are not liable for any adverse event that occurs due to their vaccine – the Government advice was that the Pfizer jab was not recommended for use during pregnancy, they also recommended to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after having the jab. However the Government have since updated this advice with zero scientific basis for doing so and now state ‘Administration of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 (Pfizer) in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and foetus’.

This explains why we are seeing pregnant women being given an experimental gene therapy, unfortunately leading to the loss of their unborn children.

The Pfizer / BioNTech jab is not a vaccine, it is an experimental gene therapy. It uses mRNA technology to instruct cells to create a specific spike protein that is allegedly part of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus. mRNA technology has never before been authorised for use in human beings – with good reason…

In the development of vaccines against coronaviruses like SARS-COV-1 and MERS in the early 2000’s, researchers found evidence of a serious problem. Teams of U.S. and foreign scientists vaccinated animals with the four most promising vaccines. At first, the experiment seemed successful as all the animals developed a robust antibody response to coronavirus. However, when the scientists exposed the vaccinated animals to the wild virus, the results were horrifying. Vaccinated animals suffered hyper-immune responses including inflammation throughout their bodies, especially in their lungs.

The Pfizer jab is also experimental as it does not conclude phase 3 trials until 2023 at the earliest. The people who are coming forward to have this gene therapy are taking part in a trial, they are effectively lab rats.

The heartbreaking thing is that some of these “lab rats” are losing their unborn children.

(All information within this article has been sourced from the UK Government’s data, MHRA data, and recognised and peer reviewed scientific studies, links to each are provided within the article)

Like this: Like Loading...