Dr Vernon Coleman – “This is my last video, thank you and goodbye”

Dr Vernon Coleman has released what he says will be his final video due to recent attacks on him by people who allegedly state they are on the same side.

Dr Coleman states he has been attacked on Twitter by someone he refuses to name and states how outraged he is to be labelled a freemason.

Well we can confirm that person was Fiona Maria Flanagan and the suspected tweet can be found here.

Dr Vernon states that he and his wife feel alone now that they have been subject to abuse from those within “the resistance” and that it is the final straw. You can watch his final video below…

