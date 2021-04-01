Is it all a lie? – Stay at Home > Protect the NHS > 100K Deaths – An analysis of ONS and NHS data

In March 2020 the order was given “to stay at home” as the government and their circle of scientific advisors needed “three weeks” to flatten the curve. Eleven months later and the United Kingdom is still under a “stay at home” order and has been told over one-hundred-thousand people have now died from Covid-19. Stay at home > Protect the NHS > Save lives has been the mantra of the UK Government and millions of their docile followers in the past year.

But what would you do if you found out you had given up a year of your life due to a big fat lie? What would you do if you found out you’ve been staying at home to protect an NHS that has been at an all time low capacity compared to the last five years? What would you do if you found out there haven’t actually been 100,000 deaths due to Covid-19 but instead a campaign of fear that has manipulated data to trick you into thinking there have been thousands of Covid deaths per day?

Well ‘The Daily Expose’ investigated, and we suggest you fasten your seat-belts because this is what we found…

The above graph is a heat map showing deaths within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 by date of death and age of the person. This data can be seen at the UK Gov’s. coronavirus dashboard here. Whats pretty clear from this data is that the most alleged Covid deaths have occurred in people aged 90+. The next age group with the most deaths being 85 – 89, then 80 – 84 and so on and so on. There’s a general decrease in the number of deaths up to about the 65-69 age group but then we see a dramatic fall to pretty much zero in anyone aged under about the age of 60.

Now lockdown fanatics will argue that 60 years old is too young to die. And they’re right it is. But this heat map shows that there have generally been no more than 9 deaths in a single day of anyone aged between 60 – 64. In the 65-69 year old group there have been no more than 20 deaths a day. In the 70-74 year old group no more than 27 deaths in a day. In the 75-79 group no more than than 48 deaths in a day, at it’s highest. It isn’t until we get to the 85-89 year old group that we start to see a large increase in the number of alleged Covid deaths. 179 deaths in a day at its highest. Then we have the 90+ age group which has seen no more than 379 deaths in a single day at it’s highest.

So what we’re seeing here is that is a negligible amount of “Covid” deaths in anyone under the age of 60. But we’re really not seeing very many “Covid” deaths in anybody aged between 60 and 80. What we are seeing is a much higher amount of “Covid” deaths in people aged over 85. But what’s so strange about that?

The average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years. Yet the UK has enforced dictatorial tyranny, destroyed the economy, decimated businesses and people’s livelihoods and created a flood of mental health issues because people who have lived longer than the average life expectancy of 81 are dying. These people have already statistically lived beyond their years. What on earth is the UK government playing at?

The above table shows deaths that occurred in people aged 85-89 + people aged 90 and over in December 2020 and December 2019. There has been an increase of around 1500 in both age groups in December 2020 from December 2019. Now this isn’t the astronomical increase you would expect in the year of the “deadly” pandemic is it? And these are the age groups we have just clarified to you as being the ones with an astronomically higher rate of alleged Covid deaths compared to all other age groups. So we’ll ask again, what on earth is the UK government playing at?

We need your support! – By paying your TV License, every month you are donating £13.33 to the BBC who report propaganda and lies. Why not donate that to ‘The Daily Expose’ to enable us to bring you the facts that the mainstream refuse to?

﻿

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal

Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

So far we’ve clarified that the people allegedly dying from Covid are the same people that have statistically lived beyond their life expectancy, but what if they’re not actually dying from Covid? As you saw in the heat map the data is based on people that have died “within 28 days” of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2. This means that if the person is to die from anything else but had received the positive test within 28 days of the deaths then it is labelled as a Covid death.

This means if the person dies in a car accident but tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the previous 28 days they are added to the Covid death statistics. This fact is deeply troubling when we apply it to the fact the majority of people in the Covid death statistics are statistically for want of a better phrase “past their sell by date” anyway. It has to be without doubt that people who are generally dying of old age are being added to the death statistics, meaning they are being artificially inflated to justify the enforcement of dictatorial tyranny in the form of lockdowns.

The above table taken from official ONS data (You can find the official ONS data here) shows that in December 2020 Dementia and Alzheimer deaths were down on the December five-year average. Even more interesting than that though is it shows deaths due to Chronic lower respiratory diseases and due to Influenza and Pneumonia halved in December 2020 compared to the five-year average. This proves that Covid deaths are being artificially inflated.

There can be no doubt that influenza cases and deaths are being recorded as Covid-19 cases and deaths. According to a report released by the World Health Organisation (you can find the report here), influenza is now non existent throughout the world.

The data set shows that influenza was rife throughout the northern hemisphere up to around week 11 of 2020 and that there was a sudden rapid decline from then on, until it was virtually eradicated by week 15. The data shows that there have been no positive specimens in the northern hemisphere throughout the rest of 2020.

Influenza data

Lockdown fanatics will say influenza has been eradicated because of social distancing measures and the controls put in place, but if that were the case why on earth are we seeing so many positive cases of SARS-CoV-2? It has become laborious to have to listen to people contradict themselves by applying logic to suit the official narrative.

If influenza has been eradicated because of social distancing measures then we would be seeing the same data for SARS-CoV-2. We’re not. So either flu hasn’t been eradicated and it is being recorded as Covid to give the illusion it has OR flu has been eradicated and we’re seeing a huge amount of false positives thanks to the unreliable PCR test that is used to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

PCR tests look for genetic matter from the new coronavirus using amplification cycles. However, the number of amplification cycles that was needed to detect genetic matter from the virus, which is referred to as the cycle threshold, typically isn’t included in test results sent to doctors and patients. Many coronavirus tests have fairly high cycle thresholds, with most set at 40 and some set at 37. That means a number of patients who aren’t carrying much of the new coronavirus are still testing positive, even though they may not be contagious. You can read our full breakdown on the PCR test here.

People with no symptoms are being tested, and the tests are being carried out at high cycles where it is essentially possible to find anything you want to find according to the inventor of the test, Kary Mullis. So there can be no doubt we’re seeing a humongous amount of false positives.

We’ve been though a lot so we’ll summarise where we’re up to – so far we’ve clarified that the people allegedly dying from Covid are the same people that have statistically lived beyond their life expectancy. However they may not be actually dying from Covid due to the fact the deaths are recorded from any death that occurs within 28 days of a positive test. And we know this is happening thanks to the ONS data showing us a reduction in other leading causes of deaths compared to the five-year average. Plus the fact influenza is now statistically shown to be non existent. But we also now know these people may not even be testing positive at all due to the high cycle rate that has been used on the PCR test to detect SARS-CoV-2.

But all of the above has been used to enforce dictatorial tyranny, destroy the economy, decimate businesses and people’s livelihoods, and create a flood of mental health issues. So maybe this has all been done to protect the NHS? Maybe that’s why the general public have had to give up almost one year of their already short lives?

So we took a look at the official NHS data (You can find the official NHS data here). Starting with the data on people arriving to hospital by ambulance. We compared the data for 30th and 31st January 2021 (the height of lockdown 3) with the same dates in 2020 (pre pandemic).

As you can see in the tables above people arriving by ambulance at the height of ‘Lockdown 3’ was down by around 1500 on the previous year. As was the delays. But we’ve been told by the mainstream news that ambulance requirments and waiting times are at an all time high? They’re lying to you!

Next we took a look at general and acute bed occupancy for the same dates.

As you can see in the tables above there were in fact more available beds before the “pandemic” struck the United Kingdom than there are now. But there were an awful lot more of them occupied before the pandemic struck. On the 31st January 2020 there were 97.857 beds available, and 92,029 of them were occupied, meaning there were only around 5000 left spare. However on the 31st January 2021, at the height of the pandemic in ‘Lockdown 3’ there were 7000 less beds available at 90,684. But only 77,413 were taken, meaning there was a total of 13,000 beds left spare.

Credit : @Stat-O-Guy

As you can see in the graph above the same pattern has occurred since the start of December 2020 compared with the previous year. General and Acute bed occupancy has been dramatically down on the previous year. Yet the British public have been told to stay at home and protect the NHS. From what?

The same can be said for long stay patients compared to pre-pandemic. On the 30th January 2020 there were 16,206 longstay patients that had been in hospital for more than 21 days. Yet on the 30th January 2021 there were only 11,500 longstay patients that had been in hospital for more than 21 days.

Longstay data 2020 (pre-pandemic)

Longstay data 2021

Next we took a look at A&E attendance in the months of April (Lockdown 1) and November (Lockdown 2) for 2020 and compared this with April and November in 2018 and 2019.

2018 – April – 1,984,369 attended A&E / November – 2,036,847 attended A&E

2019 – April – 2,112,165 attended A&E / November – 2,143,505 attended A&E

attended A&E / November – attended A&E 2020 – April – 916,581 attended A&E / November – 1,485,132 attended A&E

Fifty-Seven Percent Down! A&E attendance at what was the supposed height of what the authorities dubbed the “first wave” was 57% down on the previous year. November was busier but it was still 31% down on November in 2019. We hope you are as shocked about this as we were?

Surely if we were in the midst of a “deadly pandemic” in which we had to “stay at home to protect the NHS” we would expect to see a huge increase in people in hospital? But that hasn’t been the case. Which leads us to ask a very serious question. If our hospitals have been far from overwhelmed and had the capacity to treat people as normal why on earth have we seen a humongous increase in deaths occurring at home during the “pandemic” compared to the five year average?

The table above which has been taken from official ONS data shows a huge increase in deaths occuring in care homes and at home. There can only be one conclusion. Lockdown kills and the fear propaganda released by the authorities whipped the general public into refusing to use the NHS either out of fear of catching the virus or because they were under the impression it was overwhelmed and wanted to protect it. This is a national scandal!

Finally we looked at the death rate of 2020 compared to the previous 20 years, just to see if this was reason enough to enforce dictatorial tyranny, destroy the economy, decimate businesses and people’s livelihoods, and create a flood of mental health issues.

The total number of deaths that occurred in 2020 was 569,770, that translated to a rate of 1037.4 per 100,000 people in England. Which is the highest number and rate in the last decade. But not by a lot. 2018 had the second highest number of deaths in the last decade with 505,859 deaths. But the second highest death rate was in 2015, with 985.9 deaths per 100,000 people in England. But if we go back to 2010 the rate is pretty much comparable with 2020, and as we start to rewind the years we only need to go back to 2008 and every previous year down to 2001 and the rate of deaths per 100,000 is higher than 2020.

2008 had a death rate of 1084.2 per 100,000 people in England. 2005 had 1137.6 per 100,000. And 2001 had 1229.8 per 100,000. So every year prior to 2009 had a higher death rate per 100,000 than 2020. But the difference between 2020 and those years is that in 2020 we were ordered to “stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives”.

Which brings us to the conclusion. We’ve found that the majority who have allegedly died from Covid are statistically “past their sell by date”, but they might not have even died from Covid due to the fact Covid deaths are recorded when any death occurs within 28 days of a positive test, even if it’s from a car accident.

Because of ONS data showing a reduction in other leading caused of death compared to the five-year average, and the fact influenza is now statistically shown to be non existent we know for a fact the Covid death statistics have been artificially inflated. But even more worrying than that is we know people may not even be testing positive for Covid at all due to the high cycle rate that has been used on the PCR test.

We also now know that hospitals have been at half capacity throughout the pandemic, most likely as a result of the fear propaganda which scared people into thinking they would be a burden on what they assumed was an overwhelmed NHS, or because they were scared of catching the virus.

And we now know the death rate has been comparable to the first 10 years of the new millennium (which only began 21 years ago).

So it’s hard to come to any conclusion other than the British people have given up a full year of their short lives on the foundation of one of the biggest lies in history. They have stayed at home to protect an NHS that seems to have had a holiday, and been conned into thinking 100,000 people have died from Covid, when in fact they have died due to the lockdown and due to falling for the fear propaganda released by the UK Government and it’s circle of scientists. All of this has resulted in the destruction of the economy, a new regime of dictatorial tyranny and created a wave of despair in millions of lives.

The question is, now that you know, what will you do?

You can find the official ONS data here

You can find the official NHS data here

Like this: Like Loading...