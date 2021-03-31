Celebrity endorsed propaganda intensifies in new NHS video coercing public to have Covid Jab

We told you back in December 2020 how NHS bosses were planning to enlist celebrities and “influencers” with big social media following to coerce people to have the experimental Covid vaccine, and they’ve really turned up the heat with their latest short film.

The short film entitled ‘A letter to loved ones about the Covid-19 Vaccine’ has supposedly been written by Lenny Henry in response to the low uptake in the black community. But a quick watch of the video tells us this has definitely not been written by Lenny Henry due to the amount of propaganda spewed in almost every sentence.

An array of celebrities are shown at the start of the short film appealing to “Mums” and “Dads” and “Sons” and “Daughters”, so on and so on, before Lenny Henry reappears to say “we love you”. It is at this point that the emotional soundtrack kicks in.

The video then proceeds to begin its emotional blackmail of viewers with the lines – “We know we don’t say it often enough and sometimes we have our disagreements, like families do, but wherever you are, we love you from the bottom of our hearts and we know you love us. And we want to see you again.”

But it’s at this point that the video takes a sinister turn.

British actor David Harewood appears on screen and says – “COVID-19 has kept us apart for way too long”.

With actor David Lester then appearing with a further attempt to tug on the heartstrings of viewers – “COVID-19 has kept us apart for way too long. We want to hug you, we want to celebrate with you, we want to worship with you. We want to play video games with you. Preferably in the same room, so that we can see the look on your face when we beat you”.

But then actress Naomi Ackie appears on screen and says – “But in order to do all that, we all need to have the Covid-19 jab, it’s all of us in this together”.

Sorry? Since when has it been written in law that you must have an experimental vaccine in order to hug a loved one, celebrate with a loved one, or play video games with someone?

And we’re all in this together? What exactly is it that we’re all in together Naomi? Are you referring to the fascist dictatorship we’re all now living under?

If you thought that was sinister wait until you hear what our long lost friend David Harewood has to say next when he reappears in the video – “Things will slowly get back to normal. Well, what they’re calling the new normal. But in reality, a new normal will mean needing a vaccine for doing the kinds of things we used to take for granted.”

This must be a joke? There’s no way on earth that the NHS would release a video telling us we can only do the things we used to take for granted if we take an experimental vaccine? Would they?

Surely they wouldn’t pay a group of actors to endorse medical tyranny for them?

Surely they wouldn’t add fuel to the fire which has raged over the past 12 months that this isn’t about a virus, it’s about control, by clearly stating twice that there is going to be a new normal?

We’re sorry to say that they have just done all this, as evidenced in the video below which has been posted by the NHS YouTube account.

This is pure propaganda, and not only that it is coercion in its purest form. Research and come to your own conclusions, don’t take a paid celebrities word for it.

Why not start by looking at the Government’s 8th update on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme here?

