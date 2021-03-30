F.O.I Request shows 2,207 died within 28 days of having the Covid Vaccine in Scotland during February

A freedom of information request made to Public Health Scotland has revealed that 2,207 people died within twenty-eight days of having either the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccine or the Oxford / AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine during the month of February.

The request for the information was made on the 20th February 2021 and asked –

“Could you please provide the total number of deaths for any reason within 28 days of having a Covid vaccine from the start of the vaccination roll out date?”

To which Public Health Scotland responded with –

“Using the latest mortality data available (Up to 26th February), 2,207 people have died within 28 days of vaccination (number of days between vaccine and death is 0-27 where 0 is the day of vaccination).”

But Public Health Scotland then added a caveat to this data by stating –

“Please note that these deaths are due to any cause, PHS is not currently aware of any deaths in Scotland that are considered conclusively linked to vaccination.”

That’s great but isn’t it slightly hypocritical to apply this logic to vaccination deaths? When this logic has been absent for the past 12 months in relation to Covid deaths.

The daily death figures of Covid-19 deaths which are plastered on every news channel, and newspaper daily are totalled via counting any deaths that occur within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that allegedly caused Covid-19. This means that if somebody is to die crossing the road, but they had received a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 in the 28 days prior, they are added to the daily Covid death statistics.

Daily Covid death statistics which have been used to justify 12 months of dictatorial tyranny. Death statistics which have been used to scare a naive majority into compliance. Death statistics which have been used to decimate the economy, destroy small business, ruin livelihoods, and damage mental health.

So are the authorities telling us it’s okay to use this logic to count deaths when it comes to something as serious as essentially destroying millions of lives? But it’s not okay to use this logic to count deaths when it comes to taking an experimental vaccine? Which is in stage three trials until 2023, and is only authorised for emergency use meaning the manufacturer is not liable for any adverse reaction resulting in injury.

Wake up and smell the roses people, it’s now or never.

