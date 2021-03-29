Hong Kong suspends Pfizer mRNA Covid Vaccine

Hong Kong health officials have suspended shipments of the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccine after multiple defects were identified and reported.

The ‘South China Morning Post’ reports that front-line healthcare workers discovered over fifty instances of cracked and leaking vials.

There is no practical way to ensure the safety of an experimental vaccine that has to be preserved at -70 degrees Celsius. The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is shipped in boxes that can only be opened twice a day for a maximum of 3 minutes. If the nano-particles in the vaccine are not properly preserved at the correct temperature, they become dangerous and ineffective to human immune systems.

After the leaking vials were identified, Hong Kong health officials cancelled vaccine appointments at all twenty-one community vaccination centers. At least 1,080 doses had already been administered at nineteen vaccination centers the same day the doses were suspended. Citizens who were scheduled to get the Pfizer vaccine that day were told they could not get the jab “until further notice.” But this sparked fury among eagerly waiting recipients, excited to be vaccinated in order to potentially restore their freedom.

This embarrassing psychological phenomenon is happening because governments across the world continue to rule with an iron fist, coercing people to give up their freedoms at the drop of a hat, and then having the cheek to create an illusion in which those freedoms must be bought back by taking an experimental vaccine.

Hong Kong’s Covid-19 vaccination program had previously dealt with eight incidents of cracked BioNTech vials and twenty-two air pressure issues resulting in leaks. These quality control issues were all traced back to the manufacturer and were not the result of sabotage along the distribution process.

After another sixteen reports of leaking vials, Hong Kong’s Director of Health had to investigate. There were an additional eleven vials that were stained, with suspicious marks on the exterior of the glass containers. These vials were traced back to batch 210102, of which, over one hundred fifty thousand doses had already been injected into arms. The Hong Kong Director of Health is preparing to open batch 210104, which includes seven hundred fifty-eight thousand reserve doses.

BioNTech, the manufacturer, has launched a separate investigation into the botched, stained and leaking vials. BioNTech wrote to Hong Kong health officials, confirming that there are no safety issues with the batch; however, BioNTech requested that Hong Kong stop using vials from that batch out of an abundance of caution. BioNTech wrote that the one hundred fifty thousand doses that were already received from that batch pose no safety risk to the people who received them.

At the end of the day, Pfizer and BioNTech need not worry. Even if someone experiences a severe reaction to the vaccine, Pfizer is not liable for any damages that occur – thanks to the fact they are only authorised for emergency us. The pharmaceutical giants wield absolute power over Nations, subverting the rule of law, while coercing people to comply with no repercussions.

