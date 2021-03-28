Number of Pregnant Women suffering Miscarriage after having Covid Vaccine increases by 483% in just 7 weeks

We’re saddened to report that the eighth update on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme has seen yet another increase in the number of women suffering the heartbreak of losing an unborn child.

The Government have released weekly reports on adverse reactions to the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, the first of which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 through to the 24th January 2021. Their latest report (find it here), which is the eighth to be released covers data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020 though to the 14th March 2021.

Just seven weeks separate the first and eighth report, and the shocking increase in the number of women losing their unborn and newborn child in that time due to having either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is appalling.

This was the Governments own advice upon emergency approval of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine –

‘Pregnancy’

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

We told you about this back in December, as the Governments own advice also included comments on breast-feeding and fertility which were as follows –

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.

It is because of this advice released by the UK Government that we were so shocked to see in the first released report of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January 2021 a total of 4 women had suffered a miscarriage as a result of having the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

As well as a total of 2 women losing their unborn child as result of having the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

We’re still unable to answer why these women were given one of the Covid vaccines against the Governments own advice. But what’s truly shocking is how much this number has increased in the 7 weeks that have unfolded since.

According to the eighth report released by the UK Government on adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 14th March 2021, there has been a 550% increase since the 24th January in the number of women who have lost their unborn child after having the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total to 26. This is devastating.

Sadly there is also 1 report of a premature baby sadly dying after the mother had the Pfizer vaccine.

The AstraZeneca jab has also caused unnecessary pain to expectant mothers. As of the 14th March there has been a 350% increase since the 24th January in the number of women to suffer a miscarriage, bringing the total to 9.

The question is why are we seeing these numbers when the Governments own advice was that pregnant women should not have the vaccine?

Well we started digging and found that the Government has since updated it’s original advice to the following –

4.6 Fertility, pregnancy and lactation

Pregnancy

There is limited experience with use of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnant women.

Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy,

embryo/foetal development, parturition or post-natal development. Administration of

the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential

benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and foetus.

This is criminal! We dread to think what sort of numbers of these events we will see in the weeks to come.

Informed consent is important, we don’t believe these women were informed in the slightest, and now they will have to suffer the eternal pain of losing their unborn or newborn child.

