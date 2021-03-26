Investigation: Has the NHS been overwhelmed during “the pandemic”?

Boris Johnson imposed dictatorial, authoritarian measures on the British people on the 23rd March 2020 for a three-week period. The Prime Minister said he was doing this to “Protect the NHS” and “Save Lives”.

We are now almost a quart of the way through 2021 and the British people are still living under a dictatorial tyranny where it is illegal to have loved ones inside your home, illegal to socialise, illegal to walk into a shop without a face covering, and illegal to open your business if it is deemed as “non-essential” by the Government.

The list of draconian measures is endless, and apparently it is still all in the name of “Protecting the NHS” and “Saving Lives”. So ‘The Daily Expose’ decided to investigate exactly what it is that we are protecting the NHS from, and this is what we found…

Boris recently set out his roadmap out of lockdown which is dependant on the uptake of an experimental “vaccine” and the NHS not being overwhelmed. So we took a look at NHS data for the whole of 2020, to see if the “stay at home” orders have ever been justified and whether the NHS has actually been overwhelmed.

The data showed that on the 22nd December 2020 there were 76,193 beds occupied across all NHS England hospitals. Of those occupied 14,902 were by people who had received a positive test result for coronavirus. It is important to note that the statistics only show people who have received a positive test result, from what is a flawed PCR test that shouldn’t be testing for viruses. So they could be in hospital and being treated for a heart attack but receive a positive test result and be added to the Covid-19 patients statistics.

Non-Covid Occupancy Data

Positive results for Coronavirus Occupancy Data

The number of occupied beds has remained around 76,000 throughout the whole of December in 2020, so we took a look at the data for December 2019 next, and this is what we found –

On the 22nd December 2019, there were 90,085 beds occupied throughout all NHS England hospitals. That means there were around 14,000 fewer people occupying beds on the same day during the “deadly pandemic” when hospitals are supposedly overwhelmed.

22nd December 2019 Statistics

The average occupancy throughout December 2019 was around 96,000. Which means in reality there were actually 20,000 fewer occupied beds within NHS England hospitals during the “deadly pandemic”. December 2020 average – 76,000, December 2019 average, 96,000 – where were the calls for national lockdown back in 2019?

Don’t believe us? See for yourself here.

This got us thinking, they’re clearly not overwhelmed by bed occupancy or availability right now because they have 20,000 fewer occupied than at the same time in 2019, so maybe it’s because of how overwhelmed they were during the first lockdown? Maybe it’s to “Protect the NHS” so it doesn’t get as busy as that again. So we took a look.

We examined the data from 2017 – 2020 looking at the months of April – June. Again this is for the total number of beds occupied.

In 2017, April-June there were on average a total of 91,724 beds occupied which equated to 89.1% occupancy.

In 2018, April-June there were on average a total of 91,056 beds occupied which equated to 89.8% occupancy.

In 2019, April-June there were on average a total of 91,730 beds occupied which equated to 90.3% occupancy.

beds occupied which equated to occupancy. In 2020, April-June there were on average a total of 58,005 beds occupied which equated to 62% occupancy.

Thirty-Percent Down! As you can see every year prior to 2020 has an average occupancy rate of 91,000 / 90%. Whereas 2020 has 33,000 / 30% less beds occupied. What’s the difference between 2020 and all previous years? 2020 is meant to be a year where a “Deadly Pandemic” is raging throughout the world. Just what exactly did Boris and his circle of one-dimensional Scientists lock the country down for? Judging by the statistics so far you could have put half of the NHS Doctors and Nurses on holiday and the NHS would still have coped.

Data for Bed Occupancy April-June 2020

Data for Bed Occupancy April-June 2019

Our journey through the data so far hadn’t convinced us the current draconian laws making the British public’s lives miserable were justified, so we thought we’d take a look at A&E attendance to see if this was overwhelming the NHS England hospitals.

We took a look at A&E attendance in the months of April (Lockdown 1) and November (Lockdown 2) for 2020 and compared this with April and November in 2018 and 2019.

2018 – April – 1,984,369 attended A&E / November – 2,036,847 attended A&E

2019 – April – 2,112,165 attended A&E / November – 2,143,505 attended A&E

attended A&E / November – attended A&E 2020 – April – 916,581 attended A&E / November – 1,485,132 attended A&E

Fifty-Seven Percent Down! A&E attendance at what was the supposed height of what the authorities dubbed the “first wave” was 57% down on the previous year. November was busier but it was still 31% down on November in 2019. We hope you are as shocked about this as we were?

April, 2020 A&E Attendance

Still don’t believe us? You can see for yourself here.

The official data shows NHS England hospitals being far from overwhelmed throughout the year of the supposed “Deadly Pandemic” so we wanted to see the data on treatment for other diseases and illnesses that weren’t the so called Covid-19. But shockingly, and coincidentally (if you believe in coincidences that is, we don’t) the NHS had stopped publishing this type of data as of February 2020.

We tried to look at the data for cancelled operations and we were met with this –

The last published data on cancelled operations came on February 13th 2020 and covered the third quarter of 2019.

Next we tried to see if we could find anything within the Combined Performance Summary data, only to be met with

“From March 2020, the Combined Performance Summary has been decommissioned, so will no longer be produced (final publication 13th February 2020).”

It was frustrating to not be able to see the data for treatment of conditions that were not Covid-19 so we went to the final piece of the jigsaw instead. The number of deaths that have occurred in 2020, and it is shocking. Covid-19 is a disease of the respiratory system. It is therefore defined as a respiratory disease. That is fact. Remember that when you look at this next set of statistics.

April of 2020 had a huge spike in the number of deaths compared to all other years. Now you would think this is due to the “deadly pandemic”, but as we have already shown NHS England hospitals were far from overwhelmed and A&E attendance was at an all time low. The usual number of deaths on average for all other years in April is around the 50,000 mark, however 2020 saw a number hitting around the 80,000 mark.

Graph showing number of deaths per day against 5 year average.



That graph and that number makes it look like there may just have actually been a deadly pandemic? Maybe the UK Government and the crazy scientists were justified in their actions of destroying the economy and ruining millions of lives?

You may be right to think that until you take a look at the data on deaths caused by respiratory diseases in April 2020. Remember Covid-19 is a respiratory disease so these include but aren’t limited to Covid-19 deaths as other respiratory diseases exist. They always have.

ONS data for deaths caused by respiratory disease.

The data shows that there was a grand total of 9,967 deaths causes by respiratory diseases in April 2020. No, we’re not making it up, see for yourself here. So in a month where the deaths increases by 30,000 on the 5 year average to around 80,000 only 9,900 were caused by Covid and other respiratory diseases. You may be clutching at straws now and thinking that the nearly 10,000 respiratory disease deaths are a huge increase on previous years in April? Well we did the hard work for you and this is what we found –

2018 – 8,168 respiratory disease deaths

2019 – 8,371 respiratory disease deaths

So an increase of only 1,600 in 2020 on the previous year. Doesn’t really justify locking down the country does it? That’s only 0.017% who died of respiratory disease in 2020. Even if the same number of deaths were occurring throughout the rest of 2020 that would only be 0.15% of the entire population of England. But it didn’t, April was the anomaly and the death rate has been in line with the 5 year average throughout the rest of 2020. So why was April such an anomaly? What caused 30,000 extra deaths in April?

Well we conclude it is because of the fear that the doom mongering scientists along with Boris Johnson’s Government and the Mainstream Media managed to spread throughout the entire nation. A fear which resulted in the population being too scared to attend hospital when otherwise they would have done. All because they were either disproportionately scared of a supposed “deadly virus” or disproportionately scared of being a burden on the NHS. We can only assume because they’ve refused to publish the data that it is down to the NHS also catching the fear bug and stopping all treatment for other diseases and illnesses.

Ultimately Covid-19 was not the cause of 30,000 extra deaths in April 2020, fear of it was. The NHS has had what looks like an easy ride this year according to the numbers, it’s quietest year in decades. That’s maybe why so many nurses have had time to create TikTok dancing videos?

The statistics show that there has been no pandemic of a deadly virus throughout 2020. The only deadly pandemic has been the Dictatorial, Authoritarian Government that has listened to One–Dimensional, Doom Mongering Scientists, supported by Fear Spreading, Propaganda Machines that call themselves the Mainstream Media.

