Breaking News

Asda Security Guard assaults Customer for not wearing a Face Covering (Video)

By on ( 1 Comment )

A video has been released showing an Asda security guard assaulting a customer because they are not wearing a face covering.

The incident took place at the Asda Superstore in Birkenhead, Merseyside and was captured in its entirety on film.

You can watch the video in full below…

Can you help us to compete with the Mainstream Media?

Buy us a coffee! – Dining Devon

We urgently need your help! Did you enjoy this article and reading the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you? Then please support us in our March Fundraising Campaign to help us compete with the mainstream media and enable us to bring you even more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering
In the middle of Summer in 2020 the UK Government thought it …
Mandatory Vaccination for Care Home Staff to be made Law in the UK
The current government has acquired a thirst for dictatorial, authoritarian rule over …
Coerced – Why has Vaccination against Covid become Vaccination for Freedom?
Do you know anyone who has had one of the experimental Covid …
We’re on the Twitter Naughty Step – Can you help?
We’ve been put on the Twitter Naughty Step until 6pm tonight due …
Covid Nurse has Bell’s Palsy after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine (Video)
A nurse who has been working on the Covid wards for the …
Chief Investigator confirms AstraZeneca Vaccine IS to blame for rare blood clots
A top Norwegian health official who was tasked with investigating a series …
Number of women to lose their unborn child after having the Covid Vaccine increases by 366% in just six weeks
Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavour, as is the …
March Fundraising Campaign – We Need Your Help!
WE NEED YOUR HELP… We can't believe how much support you have …
Lockdown Kills – Here’s the evidence…
Twelve months into the alleged Covid-19 pandemic and the authorities statistics show …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Fugazzi

🙄 really? Barely make out what’s going on and don’t know what the guys behaviour was like before he got the camera rolling. Considering he believes masks do nothing at all, he’s being wilfully disruptive. Just stick the mask on and then free to go about your business shopping.

-1
Reply