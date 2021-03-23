Asda Security Guard assaults Customer for not wearing a Face Covering (Video)

A video has been released showing an Asda security guard assaulting a customer because they are not wearing a face covering.
The incident took place at the Asda Superstore in Birkenhead, Merseyside and was captured in its entirety on film.
You can watch the video in full below…
🙄 really? Barely make out what’s going on and don’t know what the guys behaviour was like before he got the camera rolling. Considering he believes masks do nothing at all, he’s being wilfully disruptive. Just stick the mask on and then free to go about your business shopping.