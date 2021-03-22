Mandatory Vaccination for Care Home Staff to be made Law in the UK

The current government has acquired a thirst for dictatorial, authoritarian rule over the British people during the past 12 months and the latest leaked paper proves they show no signs of relinquishing their new-found powers any time soon as we can exclusively that the Prime Minister and Health Secretary have requested a change in the law that would make it mandatory for care home workers to have one of the experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

In what will set an extremely dangerous precedent if it comes to pass, leaked details submitted to the Covid-19 Operations Cabinet Sub-Committee show Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock are to put a vote to the House of Commons to carry out a historic legal change in relation to mandatory vaccination.

The only existing UK law that is comparable to this fascistic proposal dates back to the 1800’s in which newborn children were required to be vaccinated against smallpox under the 1853 Vaccination Act.

The supposed reasoning behind it is the extremely high number of care home staff that have refused to take the experimental Covid jab. As it is reported around only a quarter of care home staff have reached the level of vaccination that the Governments one dimensional scientific advisors deem to be safe. With the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies setting a benchmark of 80 per cent vaccination among staff and 90 per among residents for a care home.

If the law passes in parliament it will mean that 1.5 million people will be required in law to take the experimental Covid vaccine, but the sub-committee paper warns that a large number of care home workers will quit their roles if the law comes to pass. Warning that it is perfectly plausible for successful lawsuits on human rights grounds to be fought and won against the Government.

The document, drafted by the Department of Health and Social Care, is about 15 pages long and entitled ‘Vaccination as a condition of deployment in adult social care and health settings’ and reads –

‘The Prime Minister and the Secretary of State have discussed on several occasions the progress that is being made to vaccinate social care workers against Covid-19 and have agreed – in order to reach a position of much greater safety for care recipients – to put in place legislation to require vaccinations among the workforce.‘

We told you recently how there had been a 62% increase in all-cause deaths of care home residents and 240% increase in “Covid” deaths of care home residents, eight weeks after the Covid vaccination roll-out began on the 8th December – even though they were first in the queue.

And the Government paper says that because many care home workers are young they will have concerns over having the jab whilst pregnant. And they are quite right to be concerned based on the number of miscarriages reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines.

Last month vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi categorically stated the Government were not conisdering the roll-out of vaccine passports (Freedom Passes) due to them being “discriminatory”, only for Boris Johnson to announce Michael Gove was leading a review into their roll-out.

This country is a cross roads, the problem is it’s leaning more towards heading down an extremely dangerous path ata frightening pace, and once it does they’ll be no going back.

