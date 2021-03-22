Coerced – Why has Vaccination against Covid become Vaccination for Freedom?

Do you know anyone who has had one of the experimental Covid vaccines? If so, ask them why they had it. We bet the answer isn’t “because it will protect me from Covid-19”. We bet it was more along the lines of “because it will give me back my freedom”.

Thousands upon thousands of people are taking an experimental vaccine because they believe it will allow them to leave the country for a holiday in the sun, or attend a summer music festival, or simply be allowed to enter a hospitality establishment currently deemed non-essential by the Government.

And if they haven’t taken it yet they’re most certainly excited to do so, not because it will “protect” them against Covid-19 but because they might possibly get the life they once knew back.

Can you imagine how future generations will look back at this moment in history? Just as we look back now at the events that took place during 1930’s & 40’s Germany under the rule of Adolf Hitler and the acquiescence of the German people to fascistic, authoritarian rule and condemn the atrocities that took place.

The future generations will wonder how the birthplace of democracy, the United Kingdom surrendered its freedoms without thought because a man, in a suit on the television said they “must stay at home”.

They will laugh at how the people of the United Kingdom seemed to have the memory of a goldfish as the same man in a suit on the television told them they needed just “three weeks to flatten the curve” repeating the mantra for a further twelve months and counting.

They will scoff at how easy it was for a dictatorial, nanny state to buy the rights and freedoms of the British people by offering a furlough scheme disguised as “protecting jobs” when its real purpose was to delay their unemployment to ensure their docile compliance.

And they will shake their heads in amazement at how it took just twelve months to condition the British people into attempting to buy back the rights and freedoms they gave away without a whimper, by taking an experimental “vaccine” without thought.

They will do all this thanks to the benefit of hindsight, and they will commend those who had the foresight to see the events of 2020 and early 2021 for what they really were.

The question is, what will the future generations have to say and think about what happens next?

Individual freedoms should not by granted to the people by the Government of the day, or the Scientists which have stolen the keys to the United Kingdom. Yet somehow we are in a situation where a grandmother refuses to hug their grandchild, or a mother refuses to see their son. All thanks in part to the 24/7 propaganda of fear that has been played on every news channel, scattered across the front page of every newspaper, sounded from every radio station and been littered throughout every ad break.

But also thanks in part to the conditioning which begins at a young age of every person in the United Kingdom, in which they are taught to obey and respect authority without question.

And the lack of questions is the reason people are excited to take an experimental vaccine because it might give them back their freedom. Not because it might protect them against Covid-19. (Source)

Because if they were to ask the correct questions they would know that the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus only kills 0.2% of those it infects worldwide. (Source)

They would know the majority of deaths in the UK have occurred in people over the age of 85.

They would know the number of people under the age of 60 to die with Covid-19 in the UK is in the lower hundreds and not thousands. (Source)

They would know that A&E attendance was 57% down compared to the previous year during the first national lockdown, they would know that the number of occupied hospital beds was 30% down compared to the previous year during the first national lockdown, and they would know that the NHS essentially had a holiday during the year of the deadly pandemic compared to the previous five years. (Source)

They would know that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are only authorised for emergency use in the UK meaning that the manufacturers are not liable for any injury or ailment that occurs after administration of their vaccine.

And they would know that the current rate of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, as per a Government report released on data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 7th March 2021, currently stands at 1 in every 166 people.

They would know that people are losing the ability to see, developing Bell’s palsy, suffering brain damage, and having strokes due to blood clots amongst hundreds of other types of adverse reaction.

They would also know that women are losing their unborn children after having either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, and they would be aware that people are also dying.

Some of you won’t believe us, well we’re sorry but this is fact, and you can see for yourself here, here, and here. This is all sourced from the Government’s own data.

Now that you know this do you really believe it is justified to have given up 12 months of life as you knew it? Do you really want to live in a world in which you can only be free if you take an experimental vaccine?

Whether or not you agree with an individual’s choice to vaccinate themselves is irrelevant. No person should be forced by government regulation or societal pressure to receive any medication or treatment, including vaccines, against his or her will. This is the very foundation of freedom.

You do not need to be told by a governing body when you can walk out of your own front door. You do not need to be told by a governing body whether or not your business is essential. You do not need to be told by a governing body when you can hold the hand of a loved one, and you certainly do not need to be told by a governing body that you must take an experimental vaccine – to protect against an alleged disease which statistically kills less than 0.2% of those it infects, of which the majority are over the age of 85 – in order to go back to some semblance of normality.

Critical thought is fast becoming a forgotten trait, but every single person in the United Kingdom should be questioning why vaccinations against Covid-19 have become vaccinations for freedom.

