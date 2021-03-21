Covid Nurse has Bell’s Palsy after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine (Video)

A nurse who has been working on the Covid wards for the past three months has released a video to warn others about the dangers of taking the experimental Covid vaccines.

The nurse confirms that she took the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine three weeks prior to making the video and has since developed Bell’s palsy resulting in the right side of her face being fully paralysed.

Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes weakness or paralysis of the muscles in the face. It can occur when the nerve that controls your facial muscles becomes inflamed, swollen, or compressed. The condition causes one side of your face to droop or become stiff.

You can watch the video released by the Covid nurse below…

