FRIGHTENING! – 7th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released by UK Government

The UK Government has released it’s seventh report highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020 and yet again it does not make for pleasant reading.

The report has collated data inputted up to the 7th March via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 10.9 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 11.7 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, had been administered, and around one million second doses, mostly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, had been administered.

You may remember the earlier report we brought you back at the beginning of February 2021 which covered the first released report by the Government highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January.

Back then there had been 5.4 million first doses of the Pfier/BioNTech jab administered and 1.5 million first doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab administered, and around 0.5 million second doses administered, with most of these being the Pfizer jab.

There had at this point, up to the 24th January been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, with the rate of adverse reactions occurring equating to 1 in every 333 people.

Well we can confirm that in the space of just just six weeks the number of adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has more than doubled, increasing by 103.76% standing at a total of 100,809. And the number of adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine has increased by a whopping 985.66% to a total of 228,337. The frightening fact about this is that experts believe around only 1% of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs are actually reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

We can also confirm that in the same time frame the rate of adverse reactions to the experimental Covid vaccines occurring has increased from 1 in every 333 people to 1 in every 166 people.

We have all heard about several EU countries, including France, Italy and Denmark suspending the administration of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about blood clots, with the UK authorities quick to label this as a political ploy due to the poor performance of the EU vaccine roll-out, and the roaring success of the United Kingdom’s. But the data clearly shows there is a problem with the AstraZeneca jab when you refer to the numbers we’ve just presented.

We felt that this week we should compare adverse reactions to both jabs in the Government’s 7th update to what we saw in the Government’s 1st and 2nd update, and this is what we found…

In the first update which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January we saw how thanks to the Pfizer vaccine, which uses MRNA technology to instruct human cells to carry out “a certain task” 5 people were now blind and a further 31 had their vision impaired.

In total there were 634 eye disorders reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

But fast-forward to the 7th update which covers data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 7th March 2020 and we can see that the number of people now blind thanks to the Pfizer jab has more than tripled standing at a total of 16, the number of people with impaired vision has more than doubled standing at a total of 74, and the total number of eye disorders has increased by 134.85% to a total of 1489.

Imagine being confined to the same four walls for over a year and not being able to see family or friends. Then getting excited because you naively think an experimental “vaccine” is going to give you your life back and allow you to see them once more. But then leaving without the ability to ever see anything ever again.

But how has the AstraZeneca jab fared in the eye disorder department?

Well in the Government’s 2nd update which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 31st January 2021, we saw that a total of 8 people were left blind, 15 left visually impaired, and a grand total of 456 eye disorders had occurred as a result of the AstraZeneca jab being administered

But fast forward 6 weeks and we can see that the number of people left blind as a result of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine has almost quadrupled to a total of 30, the number of people with impaired vision has increased by 573.33% to a total of 101, and the total number of eye disorders resulting from the Oxford jab has increased by 448% to a grand total of 2499.

Now you may be wondering what could possibly cause people to be going blind, well blood is essential to vision, and a blockage in the retina’s blood vessels can permanently affect vision and lead to blindness. This of course has nothing to do with the reasoning behind several European countries suspending the use of the AstraZeneca jab due to blood clot concerns does it? Maybe we should just take a look at what the data shows us…

A cerebrovascular accident is the sudden death of some brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. What causes a blockage? Well we’re glad you asked, the answer is blood clots.

When the Government released the 2nd report of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 31st January 2021, we saw that there had been a total of 11 cerebrovascular accidents reported as adverse reactions, with 4 of these sadly resulting in death. There had also been 1 brain stem stroke, 1 haemorrhagic stroke and 1 ischaemic stroke.

But when we look at the Government’s 7th report of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 7th March 2021, we can see that the list has grown extensively, as well as the number of cerebrovascular accidents.

As of the 7th March the number of cerebrovascular accidents has increased by 345.45% in just 6 weeks, with 6 of these sadly resulting in death. The number of ischaemic strokes have also gone up, increasing by 900% to a total of 10.

But whilst they authorities have managed to have you worried by the adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine they have distracted you from the worrying number of serious adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, which actually fairs worse in the central nervous system haemorrhage and cerebrovascular accident department.

Back in the Government’s first update using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January we saw a total number of cerebrovascular accidents reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine resulting in 1 death, 6 ischaemic strokes resulting in 1 death, and 1 brain stem infarction resulting in 1 death among numerous others types of stroke.

But fast-forward 7 weeks to the 7th report using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 7th March we can now see that the Pfizer vaccine has caused a total of 60 cerebrovascular accidents, an increase of 185%, with 3 of these resulting death. Ischaemic strokes have increased by 83.3% to a total number of 11, and the total number of cerebral haemorrhages now stands at 10, with 3 of these resulting death.

You’re probably wondering how many deaths have been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines?

Well back in the 1st report which included data inputted up to the 24th January there were a total of 107 deaths due to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

And back in the 2nd report which included data inputted up to the 31st January there were a total of 90 deaths due to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

Well we can confirm that according to the Government’s 7th update on adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 7th March, the number of deaths due to the Pfizer jab has increased by 121.49% since the 1st report to a grand total of 237.

We can also confirm that according to the Government’s 7th update on adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 7th March, the number of deaths due to the AstraZeneca jab has increased by 221.1% since the 1st report to a grand total of 289.

This now brings the total number of deaths due to the experimental Covid vaccines to 526.

We can confirm that as of the 7th March the total number of blood disorders to have occurred due to receiving one of the Covid vaccines now stands at 3787, the total number of heart disorders now stands at 3426, the total number of eye disorders now stands at 3988, and the total number of gastrointestinal disorders now stands at 36,356. But perhaps most worrying of all, the total number of nervous system disorders, which includes brain damage, facial paralysis and strokes, now stands at 68,797.

These are just the immediate side effects of the Covid vaccines, and only the ones that have been reported. We dread to think what adverse effects we might see in the long term.

Will you be having the “jab”?

