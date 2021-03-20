20th March 2021 – The day the 99% were heard

Wordwide anti-lockdown protests took place on Saturday, with a huge turnout in London alone.

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to protest across the United Kingdom, Germany, Holland against the dictatorial tyranny which has been imposed on most of the world disguised as a much needed response to combat the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

One person attending the protests in London stated how proud they were of everyone who attended and said he felt there were up to 100 thousand people who attended the march for freedom.

Wow! What an incredible turnout! Hard to gauge exact numbers, but I reckon up to 100k people gathered today.

So proud of everyone who attended! Thank you. #wewillALLbethere #WeDoNotConsent#londonprotest pic.twitter.com/iCWyxfHoZd — We Will Be Free (@WeWillBeFree82) March 20, 2021



Journalist Anna Brees also posted on Twitter that this was “by far the BIGGEST UK protest” she had ever seen. Adding that the police won’t be able to control these crowds.

This is by far the BIGGEST UK protest I have seen. They will not be able to police these crowds. #RightToProtest #londonprotest #lockdown2021 pic.twitter.com/w6MbYpBMWT — Anna Brees (@BreesAnna) March 20, 2021

Crowds marched from Hyde Park to Westminster in London, chanting “We are the 99%” and “You can stick your Covid Vaccine up your arse”.

Deputy Assistant Commisioner Laurence Taylor said that there were a lot more people than the police had expected to turnout for the protest for freedom.

The protests for freedom came on the same day that 60 MP’s (better late than never) wrote to the home secretary, Priti Patel, calling for a change in Covid-19 legislation to legalise protests during lockdown.

The letter, which was organised by campaign groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch, stated that protesting was a basic human right.

Some of those to sign the letter included Tory Mp Steve Baker, and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

20th March 2021 will be remembered as the day the 99% were heard.

Like this: Like Loading...