NHS Doctor confirms children as young as 8 are coming through the doors after attempting suicide

An NHS doctor has revealed that he is seeing children as young as eight self-harming and attempting suicide amid what has become an unprecedented mental health crisis fuelled by the stress caused by 12 months of fear propaganda in relation to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

Consultant Dave Greenhorn said that staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary are regularly seeing youngsters who have attempted suicide or taken overdoses due to the stress of being terrified at family members catching Covid-19.

Dr Greenhorn said that NHS staff had seen “all sorts of tragic things that we haven’t seen before”. Adding that although the majority of children coming through the doors are teenagers, they were now seeing children as young as eight-years-old. Something he says was “extremely unusual” prior to the introduction of dictatorial tyranny in the United Kingdom in response to the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

“A year of lockdown is a massive amount of time when you’re so young and you can’t see your friends and combine that with other things such as parents on furlough, working from home or losing their jobs,” Dr Greenhorn said, commenting on the increase in youngsters taking drugs and alcohol and trying to escape their homes by jumping out of windows.

“The children don’t have the emotive language to discuss why they feel the way they do, they just know that they feel awful.”

As well as the extreme end of mental health issues, Mr Greenhorn said a large proportion of children were presenting with “less dramatic symptoms” such as palpitations and headaches, which were symptoms of psychological stress.

Gage Oxley was 16 when he sought help through his GP for mental health issues although he recalls those feeling starting when he was aged eight.

“It got to the point where I was having suicidal thoughts and it was really bad. I didn’t have the language to say how I was I feeling so I wrote it on a piece of paper and passed it to the doctor.”

Now aged 23, he is in a much better place and works as an ambassador for Mindmate.

“The one thing I would say to people who are struggling, is look around you and realise there are people there to help – family, friends, teachers, GP’s.”

The NSPCC’s Childline service has reported a 16% rise in the number of children aged under 11 having counselling sessions for their mental health since lockdown was first introduced.

The charity said children had spoken about issues including loneliness, low mood, low self-esteem, depression and anxiety.

One 13-year-old girl told the helpline: “I’ve found being inside for so long really difficult. I keep checking my phone and getting upset when nobody is talking to me.

Another teenager said: “I can’t cope with this virus. I haven’t got it, but I’m terrified that my family is going to get it.

“I don’t care about me but I feel like I can’t breathe when I think about my family getting it.”

This is what the Government, urged by their Scientific advisors, have done to the nation’s children by broadcasting 24/7 fear propaganda on every news channel, every radio station, every newspaper and via every advert break.

Still think it’s all been worth it?

Like this: Like Loading...