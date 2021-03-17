Hypocrisy – Underlying Conditions only apply when counting deaths that have nothing to do with Covid-19

We stumbled upon an article recently which opened with the line ‘A large number of over-80’s would be expected to die in any given year. But deaths among the group may give rise to the spread of disinformation once they are vaccinated.’ The article in question was titled ‘How coincidental deaths of elderly people could fuel disinformation about Covid-19 vaccine‘.

We’re not exaggerating when we say it made us scream in despair at the hypocrisy of it all. Because if we were to use the authors same logic and apply it to say, we don’t know? Covid-19? Then we doubt he would have bothered to proceed with his attack on an ocean of people who refuse to partake in a human experiment.

Life for everyone has been in limbo for almost a year now due to the premise that there is a “killer” disease ravaging the world, but data doesn’t really support that. ONS data for deaths registered since 1990 shows that apart from the month of April in 2020 all other months in 2020 have been in line with every other year, if not less. And guess what…there are far more people over 75 year dying per month than there are people under 75. So when the author of the article said, a large number of over-80’s are expected to die in any given year, he was correct because they always have. So why on earth is it okay to use that logic when it comes to deaths that occur after receiving the Covid vaccine, but not okay to use this logic when it comes to deaths associated with Covid-19?

Covid-19 deaths are now being recorded in the UK if the person dies within 60 days of receiving a positive test. Even if the person is killed in a car accident they are added to the Covid death statistics. The public are being conned into thinking there are over one thousand deaths a day due to Covid when that just simply isn’t true. But the pro lockdown enthusiasts who have fallen hook line and sinker for the authorities twisted fear propaganda only ever believe in coincidences when it suits their own narrative.

To them it is just a coincidence even when deaths due to the Pfizer vaccine prompt the Norway Medical Agency to make announcements such as – “There are 13 deaths that have been assessed, and we are aware of another 16 deaths that are currently being assessed. All the reported deaths relate to elderly people with serious basic disorders. Most people have experienced the expected side effects of the vaccine, such as nausea and vomiting, fever, local reactions at the injection site, and worsening of their underlying condition”.

But apply their logic to Covid deaths and you will be labelled an “anti-vaxxer” or a “Covidiot”. This is why it has been so easy for the Government to impose dictatorial rule on the people of the United Kingdom. All of the mainstream media push and promote the narrative, there is no airtime for alternative views or analysis of the actual data and statistics.

The author goes on to quote a Stuart McDonald of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries who says – “UK deaths are seasonal, particularly for the older population, and in the winter months, deaths are about 30 per cent higher than in the summer months. That means we can expect around one in 10 of the deaths to occur in each of the winter months.

“We are looking at around 3 per cent of all those receiving the COVID vaccine dying in the first three months of 2021, I would estimate. If we had 100 per cent take-up of the vaccine, that would be about 110,000.

“I think there’s a real concern that people will see these deaths occurring and make a link which perhaps isn’t there.”

But get rid of the word vaccine in his statement and apply that same logic to Covid and you start to see that there really is nothing to see here in regards to a deadly pandemic sweeping across the world. The table below sums it up nicely. It doesn’t include the UK but the statistics are one and the same all across the world.

Most “Covid” deaths are occurring in people aged over 80. People over the age of 80 statistically die in very high numbers every year. The author says so, the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries employee he quotes says so, and official ONS data says so. So we say it is major hypocrisy when the pro lockdown fanatics shout “Definitely Covid” when someone dies within 60 days of a positive test for Sars-COV-2, but cry that it is “Just a coincidence” when someone dies within 10 days of receiving an experimental vaccine.

