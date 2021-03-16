U.K. Gov. release 6th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines which sees rate increase to 1 in 166

The U.K. Government have released the sixth update highlighting adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech MRNA vaccine and the Oxford / AstraZeneca Viral Vectored vaccine, which have both been authorised for emergency use only in the United Kingdom, and the rate of adverse reactions has increased… again.

The sixth update covers adverse reactions inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020, the day after the first Pfizer jab was administered in the United Kingdom up to the 29th February 2021.

In the week since the fifth report, which covered adverse reactions reported up to the 21st February 2021, there have been a further 3482 Yellow Cards for the Pfizer vaccine and 11,263 Yellow Cards for the Oxford vaccine.

However this does not reflect the total number of adverse reactions as a Yellow Card report can contain multiple averse reactions, and it is believed that around only 1% of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs are actually reported to the scheme.

As of the 28th February 2021 a total of 10.7 million does of the Pfizer MRNA jab have been administered compared to 9.7 million of the Oxford Viral Vector jab. However even though 1 million more doses of the Pfizer have been administered it fares much better in the number of adverse reactions reported compared to the Oxford jab.

The Pfizer jab has so far had 94,809 suspected adverse reactions, whereas the Oxford jab has had more than double this amount, now standing at a total of 201,622 suspected adverse reactions as of the 28th February 2021.

In the first report, which included adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January 2021, the rate of adverse reactions stood at 1 in every 333 people. Just a couple of weeks later this had increased to 1 in every 250. This rate has now increased to 1 in every 166 people, meaning the rate of adverse reactions has doubled in just one month.

Now you may have heard the argument by those in authority that the adverse reactions reported are not showing cause for concern as they are in line with what would be expected in the population without the vaccine being administered. The Government even claim this in their own report –

‘It may be difficult to tell the difference between something that has occurred naturally and a suspected adverse reaction. A range of other isolated or series of reports of non-fatal, serious suspected ADRs have been reported. These all remain under continual review, including through analysis of expected rates in the absence of vaccine.‘

The thing is, there is a way to prove that the vaccines are the cause of the adverse reactions and that is to compare the adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab and the adverse reactions to the Oxford jab side by side.

If there is no difference between what we would expect to see in the general population without the vaccine being administered then the rate of reported reactions should be pretty similar for both jabs, shouldn’t they?

Well ‘The Daily Expose‘ investigated, and this is what we found…

We begin with the total number of reports of gastrointestinal disorders and fatalities resulting from this type of disorder in relation to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

As of the 28th February 2021 a total number of 10,534 have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. The include ill-effects such as tongue swelling, rectal haemorrhage and gastric haemorrhage. There have so far been a total of 12 deaths as result of these unpleasant side effects to the Pfizer jab. So you would think that with 1 million less doses of the Oxford jab being administered we would see a much smaller number in gastrointestinal disorders?

Well unfortunately this isn’t the case. As of the 28th February 2021 there have been a total of 22,336 reported adverse effects related to gastrointestinal disorders due to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. That’s more than double the amount reported due to the Pfizer vaccine. However there have been less deaths due to these unpleasant side-effects with just 5 reported so far.

Next we come to metabolic disorders and the deaths resulting from this disorder as a result of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of the 28th February there have been a total of 587 metabolic disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab and a total of 1 death as a result. Metabolic disorders include decreased appetite, dehydration and hypokalaemic syndrome.

However when we look at the same type of disorder reported as an adverse reaction to the Oxford jab we’re seeing the same trend again, except this time the number is almost five times that of the Pfizer jab. As of the 28th February there have been a total of 2644 reported metabolic disorders as a result of the Oxford jab which have so far resulted in 2 deaths.

We’ve covered this adverse effect since our first report on the adverse reactions which included data inputted up to the 24th January – blindness. As a result of the Pfizer jab a total of 15 people are now blind and there have been 1398 eye disorders reported in total.

Surely the Oxford jab won’t be seeing as many as this considering there have been 1 million less doses administered, and the Government line is that there is no cause for concern when compared to the average rate of occurrence in the general public without the vaccine?

Wrong again! As a result of the Oxford jab the number of people now blind is almost twice as many, now standing at a total of 28 as of the 28th February 2021. The number of eye disorders reported is also much higher, now standing at a total of 2150.

Imagine giving up a year of your life and not being able to see friends or family because you have followed the authorities dictatorial rules to the letter. Then deciding to take part in an experiment (which is exactly what it is as phase three trials do not finish until 2023), naively believing these jabs would give you your life back and allow you to see your friends and family once more, and ending up without the ability to ever see anything, ever again.

Next up we come to cardiac disorders which have been reported as a result of the Pfizer jab. As of the 28th February this number now stands at 1153 with a total of 26 fatalities. Cardiac disorders include heart failure, palpitations and cardiac arrest among many others. If this rate is in line with the national average then there should definitely be less cardiac disorders occurring due to the Oxford jab…

Well again the answer is no. As a result of the Oxford / Astrazeneca vaccine there have been a total of 1922 cardiac disorders reported which have sadly resulted in 39 deaths. Yet there have been 1 million less doses of the Oxford jab administered, surely we should be seeing less?

So far things are not looking good for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, but maybe we’ll see the numbers to support the Government’s claim within the total number of nervous system disorders reported?

Nervous system disorders include things such as brain damage, stroke, brain haemorrhage and paralysis among many others. As a result of the Pfizer vaccine being administered there have been a total of 18,059 nervous system disorders reported the the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, with 17 of these being fatal.

But surprisingly, or perhaps unsurprisingly considering the trend we have just uncovered the Oxford jab has caused more than twice the amount of nervous system disorders. As of the 28th February 2021 there have been a total of 43,951 nervous system disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine with 19 of these sadly resulting in death.

Finally we come to deaths. There have been 94,809 adverse reactions as a result of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme with 227 sadly resulting in death as of the 28th February 2021.

However, even though there have been one million less doses administered than the Pfizer jab, there have been a total of 201,622 adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, with 275 sadly resulting in death as of the 28th February 2021.

So there you have it. We have just proven that the Government are talking utter nonsense when they claim there is nothing to worry about as the adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines are in line with what would we would expect to see in the general public who have not had the vaccine.

If this were the case we’d be seeing a similar rate of adverse effects in both jabs. Unfortunately we’re not and the Oxford jab so far seems to be causing much more suffering in the short term.

The problem lies in what we will see in the long term as a result of the Pfizer jab which uses MRNA technology, the first time it has ever been injected into human beings on a mass scale.

Will you be having the jab?

