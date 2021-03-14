Sarah Everard : Division – Distraction – Problem – Reaction – Solution

The kidnapping and murder of a young woman named Sarah Everard is a tragedy. The fact this was carried out by a police officer makes it arguably worse, considering they are supposed to serve and protect the public.

This unfortunate event has been hijacked and politicised to the extreme, its real purpose to divide a nation even further, and distract from other events which are currently playing out.

The ultimate aim of those who have hijacked this kidnap and murder for their own agenda? To create a problem, watch the reaction play out, and then offer the solution – do not be fooled.

Sarah Everard, originally from York, had left her friend’s house in Leathwaite Road around 9pm on the 3rd March. The last known sighting of Ms Everard was captured on a doorbell camera just after 9.30pm showing her walking alone toward Tulse Hill. Her body was found in woodland near Ashford, Kent, a week later.

Wayne Couzens, a police officer, was charged with Sarah’s kidnapping and murder and appeared in person before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 13th February following his arrest on Tuesday 9th February.

Wayne Couzens

He joined the metropolitan police force in September 2018, where he worked with a response team that covered Bromley. He was later posted to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in February 2020, where he was mostly sent on uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises, including a range of embassies.

At the court hearing details emerged that Sarah Everard’s body was identified by her dental records after it was found in a large bag similar to ones used by builders to transport heavy loads. Fourty-eight year old, metropolitan police officer – Wayne Couzens was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing and the case is set to be heard at the Old Bailey on the 16th March.

Before we proceed we need to state that we are in no way belittling or downplaying the severity of this horrific crime. But there are questions that need to be answered. The first being – why did the Sarah Everard case get so much media attention?

In 2020 the rate of murder in the UK was 11.7 per 1 million people, there were a total of 694 murders, of which 506 were male victims and 188 were female. Of the 694 murdered, 443 were white and 105 were black. So what was so special about this case?

Some will argue that it is because the accused kidnapper and murderer is a police officer. This is a flawed argument as when the intense media coverage began there was not a suspect.

Since March 2020 there we have seen nothing but propaganda and coverage of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic. Every news channel, newspaper and radio station has talked of nothing but. It’s even mentioned in every ad break. Why suddenly stop now?

In 2018 a 22 year-old barmaid was reported missing by friends when she failed to arrive at a Christmas celebration on the 24th December. Three days later the barmaid’s friends found her mutilated body in a derelict hut in Finsbury Park. The barmaid’s name we doubt anybody reading can recall – it was Iuliana Tudos.

A sadistic sex attacker was jailed for her murder in which he reportedly struck over the head with a bottle, and then stabbed in the neck, abdomen and wrists with a broken bottle.

Where was the 24/7 media coverage then? Where was the call for a 6pm curfew for men to make women safer in 2018? As we saw last week from Baroness Jenny Jones of the Green Party, who stood up in parliament and suggested the curfew and has been given a voice on mainstream news to continue the call ever since.

"Men don't understand the pressure that women are under."



Baroness Jenny Jones says 'police don't take the harassment of women on the street seriously' as she suggests a 6pm curfew for men after police reportedly advised women "not to go out alone".https://t.co/iVOykcUcvK pic.twitter.com/MygntD8PpI — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 12, 2021

To those who do not believe it has been hijacked to suit another agenda we point you to a recent article written by one of Sarah Everard’s friends for Spiked in which she wrote the following –

‘When I first heard of the vigil for Sarah on Clapham Common I was looking forward to attending – it felt good to be able to ‘do something’ and express my love for Sarah and my sorrow for what has happened to her. Less than a day later, I decided not to attend, as have many of her friends. I can’t speak for all of them, but my reason for not attending is this: my friend’s tragic death has been hijacked. It is not a tribute to her any more, it’s about something else – and I don’t like what it has become.

Her abduction and murder is not, in my opinion, a symptom of a sexist, dangerous society. When something awful like this happens there is a rush to look for reasons and apportion blame. If the suspect police officer in custody is eventually tried and found guilty of her murder, then I will hold him alone responsible. I will not be blaming ‘men’ or ‘the police’ for the actions of one individual. There will always be the odd psychopath out there – male or female – and there can be no accounting for that fact.

I don’t think Sarah would have wanted them, or men in general, to be smeared with the same brush as her attacker. Most people, and indeed men, are good. They would never wish harm on anyone else, let alone attack or kill someone. Despite what has happened to Sarah allegedly at the hands of this man, I will continue to believe that.

The suggestion by a Green Party peer, that all men should be under curfew after dark to help women feel safer on the streets, is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. I would have laughed at it if it wasn’t such an utterly awful situation. Sarah was a humble, private and sensible person (among many other things!), and I feel certain she would not agree with the circumstances of her disappearance being used to promote these kinds of ideas.‘

Even Sarah’s own friends can see this for what it really is. Refusing to partake in a vigil for their murdered friend as the sad situation has been hijacked. But nevertheless the “vigil” still went ahead, even after the Met. Police confirming it would be illegal under the current regulations which have restricted the rights and freedoms of the British people for the past year, and what a “vigil” it was…

How symbolic is this image of a young woman, restrained on the ground by metropolitan police officers for attending a “vigil” in protest against the kidnapping and murder of another young woman, by a metropolitan police officer. The above image will forever more become the image of suppression against women. Perhaps even more symbolic for the fact the woman is wearing a mask – the ultimate symbol of subjugation.

Is it just a coincidence that this woman, Patsy Stevenson is an actress? As can be seen via her ad at castingnow.co.uk. If the past year is anything to go by we have entered the ‘Age of Coincidences’.

Footage of police brutality was captured throughout the whole evening as evidenced in the above video and outrage from the British public has followed at the fact these women were not able to protest. But where was the outrage last year when peaceful anti-lockdown protesters were set upon and arrested by the same police force?

It’s perfectly plausible to criticise those who condemned the people that have attempted to protest against dictatorial, authoritarian tyranny, but suddenly are outraged at the fact liberal women are not allowed to protest themselves. But maybe this will be the event that wakes the British people from their docile compliance and slumber? Better late than never.

As it has certainly woken some MP’s from theirs…

Have they forgotten that they voted for this? With Priti Patel responsible for enforcing it.

The metropolitan polices excuse for this symbolic event that has possibly been the straw to break the camel’s back is as follows –

“Around 6pm, more people began to gather close to the bandstand within the Common. Some started to make speeches from the bandstand. These speeches then attracted more people to gather closer together.

“At this point, officers on the ground were faced with a very difficult decision. Hundreds of people were packed tightly together, posing a very real risk of easily transmitting Covid-19.

“Police must act for people’s safety, this is the only responsible thing to do. The pandemic is not over and gatherings of people from right across London and beyond, are still not safe.“

Laughable. But we cannot forget who is responsible for these events being allowed to happen. Yes we can blame the politicians for voting in favour of enforcing such tyranny, and we can blame the Government and the Police for actually enforcing it, but ultimately we are where we are because the majority of the British public have done nothing, and complied with dictatorial authoritarian tyranny for 12 months and counting – this is on them, and them alone.

But the question remains, why has the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard managed to garner so much media attention? Why has it managed to suppress the 24/7 coverage of the alleged pandemic which has littered the mainstream airways for past year? What is so special about this event?

Well whilst the British public is distracted by this coverage, and whilst the mainstream gives a voice to those calling for men to be put on a 6pm curfew here’s what is not being reported to the British public…

The Oxford / Astrazeneca vaccine has been suspended by 14 countries due to concerns about adverse reactions, these countries include Denmark, Italy, South Africa and Austria. Yet over 9 million people (As of the 28th February) and counting have received at least one dose of this emergency approved experimental vaccine in the United Kingdom, and a quick look at the adverse reactions to this jab reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme suggest that there is in fact a problem and these countries are correct in their actions to suspend its use.



suggest that there is in fact a problem and these countries are correct in their actions to suspend its use. Deaths in care homes increased by 42%, eight weeks after the vaccination roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, with “Covid” care home deaths increasing by 240% . Does this not sound odd to you considering care home residents were first in line?



. Does this not sound odd to you considering care home residents were first in line? O.N.S data now shows that death in the UK have fallen below the five-year national average, Covid cases have fallen dramatically – thanks in part to the parameters of the PCR test being altered by the World Health Organisation, after the quiet admission at the beginning of the year that the cycle threshold being used to detect SARS-CoV-2 was too high – something we’ve said all along. Also thanks to the part we have now entered spring and the alleged SARS-CoV-2 is of course a seasonal virus. Yet the authorities still plan to keep the nation locked up until the 24th June at the earliest – no wonder the public are being distracted by the murder of a young woman and the outrage that has followed.



Last but by no mean’s least – next week the Government plan to rush through a bill

We do wonder if the events that took place last night at what was billed as a vigil to the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard, were supposed to get the public on side and support the dictatorial powers of which the Government longs for now that it has had a taste of them over the past year. If it was then it has certainly backfired spectacularly.

But you have been warned – this unfortunate event has been hijacked and politicised to the extreme. It is currently succeeding in its purpose to divide a nation and distract from other events which are currently playing out.

The authorities with the help of the mainstream media have succeeded in creating a problem, we are now in the midst of the reaction, the question is – what will be the solution?

