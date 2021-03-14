Boxing Legend ‘Marvelous’ Marvin dead due to Covid Jab according to Ex-Foe Thomas Hearns

Boxing legend ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler passed away earlier today and according to his ex-foe Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns it was due to the Covid vaccine.

Hearns made a post on social media asking supporters to “pray for the king and his family” as Hagler was in “ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine!”.

Hearns thought that his ex-foe would be just fine and said that they “could use the positive energy and prayer for his full recovery”.

However Hagler’s wife confirmed just hours later that the boxing legend has passed away unexpectedly.

Hagler’s death comes after 14 countries announced the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns about blood clotting being an adverse reaction, with the Republic of Ireland following suit on the same day of his death.

Hagler and Hearns first met in the ring in 1985. Their three-round battle was one of the most memorable, especially the first round.

The first three minutes have been labeled as one of the greatest rounds of boxing ever played out.

Chris Eubank, another former boxing legend stated paid his respects to Hagler –

“Rest in Peace to the legendary Marvelous Marvin Hagler. I grew up studying this man & always trying to emulate the same ferocity and grit he would use to beat his opponents. You’ll be missed, Champ.”

Unfortunately Hagler is not the first to succumb to death after receiving the Covid vaccine and we doubt he will be the last.

Will you be having the jab?

