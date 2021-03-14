Breaking News

Boxing Legend ‘Marvelous’ Marvin dead due to Covid Jab according to Ex-Foe Thomas Hearns

By on ( Leave a comment )

Boxing legend ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler passed away earlier today and according to his ex-foe Thomas ‘The Hitman’ Hearns it was due to the Covid vaccine.

Can you help us to compete with the Mainstream Media?

Buy us a coffee! – Dining Devon

Hearns made a post on social media asking supporters to “pray for the king and his family” as Hagler was in “ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine!”.

Hearns thought that his ex-foe would be just fine and said that they “could use the positive energy and prayer for his full recovery”.

However Hagler’s wife confirmed just hours later that the boxing legend has passed away unexpectedly.

Hagler’s death comes after 14 countries announced the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after concerns about blood clotting being an adverse reaction, with the Republic of Ireland following suit on the same day of his death.

Hagler and Hearns first met in the ring in 1985. Their three-round battle was one of the most memorable, especially the first round.

The first three minutes have been labeled as one of the greatest rounds of boxing ever played out.

Chris Eubank, another former boxing legend stated paid his respects to Hagler –

“Rest in Peace to the legendary Marvelous Marvin Hagler. I grew up studying this man & always trying to emulate the same ferocity and grit he would use to beat his opponents. You’ll be missed, Champ.”

Unfortunately Hagler is not the first to succumb to death after receiving the Covid vaccine and we doubt he will be the last.

Will you be having the jab?

We need your help! Did you enjoy this article and reading the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you? Then please support us in our March Fundraising Campaign to help us compete with the mainstream media and enable us to bring you even more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
Dr Vernon Coleman: “Covid Vaccines are Weapons of Mass Destruction and could wipe out the Human race” (Video)
Dr Vernon Coleman has released his latest video which he claims is …
Sarah Everard : Division – Distraction – Problem – Reaction – Solution
The kidnapping and murder of a young woman named Sarah Everard is …
Young Physio Therapist dies 2 days after having the Covid vaccine
A 28-year-old physical therapist from Indiana in the USA, has sadly died …
Tragedy as 22 Miscarriages & 1 Premature Baby Death recorded as Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines
MHRA data now shows that as a result of receiving a dose …
Mass Murder? – CQC Report finds 34% of NHS Staff felt pressured to place ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on Disabled Covid patients
A damning report released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found …
Cover up? – We need to talk about Care Home deaths
The miraculous Covid “vaccine” roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, prioritising …
SHOCKING – UK Gov. release 6th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines which sees rate increase to 1 in 166
The U.K. Government have released the sixth update highlighting adverse reactions to …
Denmark suspends Oxford Jab after flurry of Adverse Reactions
Denmark officials have announced that they suspending the use of the coronavirus …
Investigation – Lockdown and NHS Neglect lead to 30% increase in deaths at home during 2020
Twelve months into the alleged Covid-19 pandemic and the authorities statistics show …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments