Young Physio Therapist dies 2 days after having the Covid vaccine

A 28-year-old physical therapist from Indiana in the USA, has sadly died in her home just two days after receiving one of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Haley Link Brinkmeyer is believed to have received either the Pfizer or Moderna jab, both of which use mRNA technology, which has never been authorised for use in human beings until it’s emergency approval at the back end of 2020 and start of 2021.

Haley’s mother, Shauna O’Neill Link, said the death has shocked the family. It is alleged that Shauna is also of the of the opinion that the vaccine has been made for “depopulation,” due to a facebook comment made recently which said –

‘My 28-year-old daughter took the vaccine on a Tuesday and she was dead by Thursday. Autopsy shows no other red flags. Corner (sic) has assured us he will get to the bottom of this vaccine crap. Anything with Bill Gates or Quack Fauci’s name attached should be a red flag. Depopulation my folks, depopulation. That’s their objective.’

Haley was born on August 4, 1992, and is the youngest daughter to Shauna and Steve Link. The 28-year-old had attended Cynthia Heights Grade School, Helfrich Park Middle School before graduating in 2011 from Reitz High as per her obituary.

In 2018, Haley, who also played soccer, softball, and basketball, graduated from the University of Evansville with a doctorate in physical therapy. She was also part of the AOII Sorority and worked at North River Health Campus, a senior living facility in Indiana.

The physical therapist met her husband, Evan R. Brinkmeyer, when they were both attending Reitz High – they were homecoming king and queen. The high school sweethearts had been married for two years. The obituary also revealed that a celebration of Haley’s life was held on January 29, 2021.

The news of Haley’s death was shared on Twitter by Dr. Richard Urso, an ophthalmologist from Houston who wrote –

‘No reason for young people to feel they “need” this vaccine. IFR is extremely low,’

The doctor had been reported to the Texas Medical Board for using hydroxychloroquine in patients. The complaint against him was dismissed by the Board who said that there was “insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of the Medical Practice Act occurred”.

Like this: Like Loading...