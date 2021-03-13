Tragedy as 22 Miscarriages & 1 Premature Baby Death recorded as Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines

MHRA data now shows that as a result of receiving a dose of either the Pfizer / BioNTech MRNA vaccine or the Oxford / Astrazeneca Viral Vector (still MRNA technology), a total of twenty-two women have now had to suffer the grief of having a miscarriage and losing their unborn child, and one woman has gone into premature labour in which the baby has tragically died.

Adverse reactions to both jabs reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme up to the 29th February shows an increase of two miscarriages on the previous week and means the number of women who have lost their baby as a result of receiving one of the Covid vaccines has now doubled in just two weeks. As of the 14th February 2021, a total of eleven women had lost their baby with three of those being due to the Oxford vaccine and eight of those being due to the Pfizer vaccine.

The MHRA Yellow Card data now shows that the Oxford jab has caused four women to sadly lose their unborn child, thankfully remaining unchanged since the 21st February.

However the Pfizer jab has now caused, as of the 29th February, a total of 18 women to sadly lose their unborn child, this is increase of 10 since the 14th February 2021.

However the MHRA data now also shows that the Pfizer jab has resulted in a single death due to a baby being born prematurely.

The Oxford vaccine has also caused 1 woman to go into premature labour and another to suffer premature rupture of membranes.

But why is this happening?

Well when the Pfizer jab was first approved for emergency use only in the United Kingdom, meaning the manufacturer is not liable for any harm or injury caused by their product, the Government’s advice was as follows –

‘Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy‘

‘For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

This was taken from a document released by the Government titled ‘REG 174 INFORMATION FOR UK HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS’, of which we reported to you back in December 2020.

However the Government has since updated it’s advice within the document, for reasons unknown to the following –

4.6 Fertility, pregnancy and lactation

Pregnancy

There is limited experience with use of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnant women.

Animal studies do not indicate direct or indirect harmful effects with respect to pregnancy,

embryo/foetal development, parturition or post-natal development. Administration of

the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 in pregnancy should only be considered when the potential

benefits outweigh any potential risks for the mother and foetus.

Statistically these women stood no chance of suffering from serious illness due to the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus and the alleged resulting disease Covid-19, now sadly they have to suffer the misery of losing their unborn children.

