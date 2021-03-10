FACT CHECK: 100K Covid Deaths? Our response to FullFact.org

On the 17th February we released an article titled ‘INVESTIGATION: 110K Deaths? NHS Data shows only 3000 people have died of COVID-19’. But by the 21st February fullfact.org had decided to carry out one of their notorious fact checks on our work.

As per usual they concluded that what we said isn’t true because Full Fact say it isn’t.

Here’s our response to their claims –

‘Readers have asked us about a widely shared blog which falsely claims that “only 3,000 people have died of Covid-19”. This is based on a misreading of statistics from NHS England.’

We’d like to point out there is a difference between dying of something and dying with something but here’s what we actually said – ‘Of the 74,249 deaths occurring in people who have tested positive for “Covid”, 71,138 died from pre-existing conditions. Only 3,111 died with no known pre-existing conditions.’

This is not a misreading of statisitics as Full Fact put it as you can clearly see in the table taken from the NHS document below –

Full Fact then went on to state –

‘The most recent data available, up to 5 February, shows that 107,044 people have so far died of Covid in England and Wales.‘

No it doesn’t. The Office of National Statistics do not use the term “died of Covid” at any point within the data they present, what they actually state is that “of those we have processed so far, the number involving the coronavirus (COVID-19)”.

“Died of” and allegedly “involving” are two completely different things.

Full fact then had the cheek to say the following –

This means that the disease was the underlying cause of each individual death, in the opinion of a doctor. In 2020, 71,110 deaths with Covid as the underlying cause were recorded in England alone.

This is a lie. For starters the ONS state that only 90% of cases have been found to list Covid as the underlying cause where the coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, in the opinion of a doctor.

But here in lies the problem. Many people will not know that the Government changed the guidelines on certifying deaths back at the start of the alleged Covid pandemic, and these are the guidelines that have been used to certify Covid deaths –

‘Medical practitioners are required to certify causes of death “to the best of their knowledge and belief”.

Without diagnostic proof, if appropriate and to avoid delay, medical practitioners can circle ‘2’ in the MCCD (“information from post-mortem may be available later”) or tick Box B on the reverse of the MCCD for ante-mortem investigations.

For example, if before death the patient had symptoms typical of COVID19 infection, but the test result has not been received, it would be satisfactory to give ‘COVID-19’ as the cause of death, tick Box B and then share the test result when it becomes available. In the circumstances of there being no swab, it is satisfactory to apply clinical judgement’

Here’s what Full Fact had to say next –

The blog, published on a site called The Daily Expose, looked at NHS data on deaths following a positive Covid test in English hospitals up to 3 February 2021.This records 74,249 deaths. It also records that 71,138 of these people had at least one “pre-existing condition”. These include diabetes, dementia, kidney disease, asthma and many other things.

First of all you cannot test positive for Covid. Covid-19 is a disease which allegedly results from the supposed novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. You can only test positive, allegedly, for SARS-CoV-2. We don’t even need to go into the absolute sham of the PCR test that has been used to create a casedemic to ‘fact check’ the “Fact Checkers” on this one.

The blog wrongly concludes that these conditions were therefore the cause of all these deaths—leaving just 3,111 deaths “that may actually be due to Covid-19”.

This is a mistake, because pre-existing conditions are not always the cause of someone’s death.

This is a mistake because we did not state this. What we did do is point out the statistics surrounding the underlying conditions that were listed as per the following table –

Here’s what we actually said –

‘Chronic kidney disease has a high mortality rate within the first 6 months of initiating dialysis. Mortality then tends to improve over the next 6 months, before increasing gradually over the next 4 years.

The 5 year life expectancy for chronic pulmonary disease, a type of obstructive lung disease characterized by long-term breathing problems and poor airflow, ranges from 40% to 70% depending on the severity of the disease. But for severe chronic pulmonary disease the 2 year survival rate is just 50%.

The average person lives four to eight years after the onset of dementia. Do you understand now that the majority of the deaths that the authorities would have you believe were due to Covid-19 have actually occurred in people who were unfortunately already knocking on deaths door?’

Full Fact then went on to quote Government research based on the first wave of the pandemic –

Government research suggests that each additional death during the first wave of the pandemic meant that the person dying lost, on average, about 10.5 years of life.

We wonder if Full Fact have actually read the research document they linked as here’s what it says –

‘It is worth noting that this estimate is likely to overstate excess deaths based on the scenario being used: as COVID-19 victims tend to have many comorbidities and be particularly vulnerable, their underlying background mortality is likely to be greater than that assumed in our approach. With different assumptions on the underlying mortality rates, the excess could be much

lower‘

Isn’t that exactly what we tried to argue within our article? The very article Full Fact have just tried to dispute with their lazy “fact checking” tactics. As for the first wave, people were not being tested and were instead labelled as Covid deaths on an assumption. An assumption is not fact – but isn’t that what Full Fact are supposed to be all about?

Full Fact end with the following statement –

When someone dies after a positive Covid test, the disease itself is usually the underlying cause.

No it isn’t. You cannot test positive for Covid, only the alleged causative which is SARS-CoV-2, and as we proved earlier the Government changed the way deaths are certified at the start of the pandemic.

Full Fact have absolutely no way of confirming that Covid has been the actual underlying cause, especially when the Covid death statistics are based on anyone who has received a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 within 28 days of their death, meaning that if they were to tragically die in a car accident they would and have been added to the statistics.

What’s interesting is how Full Fact failed to broach the remainder of our article which pointed out how the majority of deaths have occurred in people aged over 90. As confirmed by the NHS data in the table below.

But it is the Government’s own graph as can be seen at the UK Gov’s. coronavirus dashboard here that is the real eye opener. Whats pretty clear from this data is that the most alleged Covid deaths have occurred in people aged 90+. The next age group with the most deaths being 85 – 89, then 80 – 84 and so on and so on. There’s a general decrease in the number of deaths up to about the 65-69 age group but then we see a dramatic fall to pretty much zero in anyone aged under about the age of 60.

This heat map shows that there have generally been no more than 9 deaths in a single day of anyone aged between 60 – 64. In the 65-69 year old group there have been no more than 20 deaths a day. In the 70-74 year old group no more than 27 deaths in a day. In the 75-79 group no more than than 48 deaths in a day, at it’s highest. It isn’t until we get to the 85-89 year old group that we start to see a large increase in the number of alleged Covid deaths. 179 deaths in a day at its highest. Then we have the 90+ age group which has seen no more than 379 deaths in a single day at it’s highest.

The average life expectancy in the UK is 81 years. Yet the UK has enforced dictatorial tyranny, destroyed the economy, decimated businesses and people’s livelihoods and created a flood of mental health issues because people who have lived longer than the average life expectancy of 81 are dying.

Why ignore this Full Fact? Is it because it would expose the lie? Is it because their faithful and docile readers might twig on that they have been duped by a full year and counting of propaganda that has induced fear, fear and fear?

The time has come to fight back against these “Fact Checkers” – please make a complaint against Full Fact’s “Fact Check” of our original article.

You can make your complaint against Full Fact here. Don’t forget to use or link our response to Full Fact within your complaint.

Thank you for your support. Can you also help us in our March Fundraising Campaign?

Like this: Like Loading...