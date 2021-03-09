China makes Anal Swabs mandatory for foreign arrivals

China has made anal swab tests for the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus mandatory for international arrivals.

The tests are required for all travelers arriving at Beijing and Shanghai airports before they are allowed to enter the country.

Despite the degrading nature of the procedure, Chinese health authorities claim it is more effective at identifying SARS-CoV-2 than nasal swabs.

An alternative is apparently on offer where travelers can provide stool samples instead.

“If people are not familiar with the procedure for taking an anal swab test, our employees will help explain how it will be done,” a representative for the epidemic control department in the Daxing district of Beijing said.

Japanese officials have asked Beijing to stop performing the anal swabs on Japanese citizens after complaints that the procedure causes “psychological pain.”

Reports also emerged that U.S. diplomatic staff had been forced to undergo this procedure, although China initially denied this then claimed it was an “error”.

We couldn’t make this up even if we wanted to.

Going to China? Then you’ve got an anal swab to look forward to.

