(Video) Doctor who mocked “anti-vaxxers” & “Covidiots” as he had Covid Jab dies just days later

A doctor who recorded a video of himself getting a Covid “vaccine” in which he mocked critics who dared to question the safety and effectiveness of the very same vaccine, has sadly died just days later.

Dr.Rogiewicz’s from Poland lambasted those who question the need to be vaccinated against Covid by saying –

“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-Coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”

But just a few days after receiving the jab the doctor passed away, with his death certificate claiming he died of a heart attack.

One of Dr.Rogiewicz’s colleagues wrote the following at VIP-Clinic –

At night, our Friend and Collaborator, Dr. Witold Rogiewicz, suddenly passed away. We are devastated by this news. We send our deepest sympathy to the family he loved very much. We cannot believe … Witek, we will miss you very much.

PS OViKlinic will contact all patients of Dr. Rogiewicz and will not leave them without help. Please understand the situation.

You can see Dr.Rogiewicz’s mocking anyone who dares to question the Covid jabs in the video below…

Like this: Like Loading...