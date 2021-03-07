CRIMINAL NEGLECT – Lockdown and NHS have caused astronomical increase in deaths occurring at home according to ONS data

Twelve months into the alleged Covid-19 pandemic and the authorities statistics show us that there have been over 120,000 deaths due to the Covid-19 disease. But as we’ve proven time and time again by analysing the authorities very own data the 120,000 number is a lie.

NHS data shows us that there have only been just over 3000 people that have allegedly died of Covid-19, the remaining dying due to a pre-existing condition such as heart, lung or kidney disease.

And ONS data has shown us that the majority who have allegedly died from Covid are statistically for want of a better phrase “past their sell by date”. We also now know they might not have even died from Covid due to the fact Covid deaths are recorded when any death occurs within 28 days of a positive test, even if it’s from a car accident.

Because of ONS data showing a reduction in other leading causes of death compared to the five-year average, and the fact influenza is now statistically shown to be non existent we know for a fact the Covid death statistics have been artificially inflated. But even more worrying than that is we know people may not even be testing positive for Covid at all due to the high cycle rate that has been used on the PCR test.

We also now know that hospitals have been at half capacity throughout the pandemic, most likely as a result of the fear propaganda which scared people into thinking they would be a burden on what they assumed was an overwhelmed NHS, or because they were scared of catching the virus.

And we now know the death rate has been comparable to the first 10 years of the new millennium (which only began 21 years ago). All of this is evidenced in our previous article here.

But we have seen excess deaths in the past year when compared to the previous five years, the question is why?

The easiest answer to give is that they are due to Covid-19 as we are allegedly in the midst of a global pandemic. But does the available evidence actually show us that?

Well ‘The Daily Expose’ decided to take another dive into the ocean of available O.N.S data, and this is what we found…

In England, the number of deaths registered that occurred in private homes between the 28th December 2019 and 11th September 2020 was 108,842. This was an increase of nearly 33% compared to the previous five-year average for the same period, coming to a total of 25,472 excess deaths.

But how many of these ‘involved’ Covid-19? The answer is just 2358.

We’re not making it up, out of the 25,472 excess deaths only 2358 involved Covid-19, and that doesn’t mean they were due to Covid-19 it just means that Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They may have died of other underlying conditions, or may have never even been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or maybe a GP was instructed to put it down as Covid as one mainstream journalist recently described within an account of their own personal experience with this sham.

The above chart shows us all deaths not involving Covid-19 in green and any deaths involving Covid-19 in blue against the previous five-year average of deaths occurring at home.

You’ll have noticed how the deaths involving Covid-19 are outnumbered by the deaths not involving Covid-19 by a significant amount week in and week out.

You may or may not remember when Boris Johnson announced the first lockdown by giving the British people one simple message in which he said “You must stay at home”? Well the data was the 23rd March 2020.

You can clearly see from the graph that it was within the weeks that followed that excess deaths occurring at home really started to rise in significant numbers.

In the week ending 20th March 2020 there were 2500 deaths not involving Covid that occurred at home, and 1 death involved Covid that occurred at home. An increase of 341 on the five-year average for the same week.

But if we fast-forward just two weeks to the week ending the 3rd April 2020, around 10 days after ‘Lockdown 1’ was announced we can see that there were 3494 deaths not involving Covid that occurred at home, and 114 deaths that allegedly involved Covid that occurred at home. An increase of 1398 on the five-year average for the same week.

The ONS data shows us that this increase continued for another three weeks, peaking at the week ending the 24th April 2020. The data shows that there were 4118 deaths not involving Covid that occurred at home, and 411 deaths allegedly involving Covid that occurred at home. This was an increase of 2242 on the five-year average for the same week.

Even though the deaths at home peaked on the week ending 24th April 2020 it has never come anywhere near to the five year average in the weeks that followed except for the week ending the 6th September, but the deaths then shoot back up in the following week.

But if we go back to the peak and disregard the 411 deaths allegedly involving Covid that occurred at home we are still left with an increase of 1831 against the five-year average for the same week.

The question is, if Covid wasn’t the cause then what was?

Well the ONS had kindly provided a table which pretty much answers this question for us and it confirms what we have said all along.

ONS data shows that male deaths occurring at home increased by 4323 between the 14th March and 11th September 2020 compared to the same time frame in the previous five-year average. Yet if we head over to the data for hospitals it shows that deaths actually decreased by 4148 between the 14th March and 11th September 2020 compared to the same time frame in the previous five year average.

Can the same be said for female deaths occurring at home? Well yes, they increased by 4,364 between the 14th March and 11th September 2020 compared to the same time frame in the previous five-year average. Yet female hospital deaths decreased by 4967 between the 14th March and 11th September 2020 compared to the same time frame in the previous five-year average.

Does this make sense to you? You were told to stay at home in order to protect the NHS but hospital deaths were down by nearly 10,000 meanwhile deaths occurring at home increased by nearly 10,000 against the five-year average?

Does this not prove that staying at home, to protect the NHS is the very thing that caused these excess deaths to occur at home?

There’s another statistic within the table that doesn’t sit right with us. The data shows that female deaths occurring in care homes increased by 5007 between the 14th March and 11th September 2020 compared to the same time frame in the previous five-year average. Yet male care home deaths only increased by 333 between the 14th March and 11th September 2020 compared to the same time frame in the previous five-year average.

This certainly needs to be looked into and we will be doing so, but could it have anything to do with the recent Care Quality Commission report which found that 34% of Health and Social Care staff felt pressured into placing ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on patients during the alleged pandemic?

The above table shows the number of excess deaths that occurred at home by leading cause of death against the five-year average between the 14th March and 11th September 2020. The highest number being deaths due to dementia and alzheimer’s disease, but the largest percentage increase being in deaths due to cerebral palsy and other paralytic syndromes at 111.1%.

But there was also a 105.2% increase in deaths due to heart problems, and a 76.8% increase in deaths due to heart disease.

There was even a 75% increase in deaths due to appendicitis – an ailment which required immediate medical attention within a hospital in order to stand a chance of survival.

Some of you may be thinking that this was an unfortunate consequence of hospital’s being overwhelmed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and you may even be thinking what a grand job they did in saving lives due to the nearly 10,000 decrease in hospital deaths against the five-year average between March and September 2020.

But as we’ve proven before, this just isn’t the case.

Hospitals were far from overwhelmed, in fact the official NHS data makes it look like they had a holiday throughout 2020.

We examined the official NHS data from 2017 – 2020 looking at the months of April – June and this is what we found –

In 2017, April-June there were on average a total of 91,724 beds occupied which equated to 89.1% occupancy.

In 2018, April-June there were on average a total of 91,056 beds occupied which equated to 89.8% occupancy.

In 2019, April-June there were on average a total of 91,730 beds occupied which equated to 90.3% occupancy.

beds occupied which equated to occupancy. In 2020, April-June there were on average a total of 58,005 beds occupied which equated to 62% occupancy.

As you can see every year prior to 2020 has an average occupancy rate of 91,000 / 90%. Whereas 2020 has 33,000 / 30% less beds occupied.

So with an NHS that had 30% less beds occupied in April 2020 compared to the previous year, during the same month of which there was an astronomical rise in deaths occurring at home that were not due to Covid-19, how can we come to any conclusion other than that it was lockdown which caused these deaths?

It is because of the fear that the doom mongering scientists along with Boris Johnson’s Government and the Mainstream Media managed to spread throughout the entire nation.

A fear which resulted in the population being too scared to attend hospital when otherwise they would have done. All because they were either disproportionately scared of a supposed “deadly virus” or disproportionately scared of being a burden on the NHS.

And we’re sorry that we have to say this but it now needs to be said. It is because of the NHS that so many excess deaths have occurred at home. It is because of their refusal to treat the general public for any other ailment that is not the alleged Covid-19 that we are seeing the retrospective numbers available via the ONS today.

Lockdown and NHS neglect has caused thousands upon thousands of excess deaths to occur at home. Would you still clap on a Thursday night now that you know this?

