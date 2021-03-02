If vaccines are so safe why does the UK Gov. have a ‘Vaccine Damage Payments Unit’?

According to the authorities vaccines are without question, safe. But of course they would say this when they have shares within the pharmaceutical companies that produce these “safe” vaccines and are paid billions of pounds for doing so.

Here are some of the comments from people in authority in recent weeks on the Oxford and Pfizer Covid jabs which have been authorised for emergency use only in the UK.

Prof Sir Munir Pirmohamed, a doctor who has been assessing vaccine safety on behalf of the UK, said: “It is extremely safe. The benefits far outweigh the risks. I say that to my family as well.”

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: “Safety is our watchword. It is vital that people continue to get their jab when they get the invitation.”

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, deputy medical officer to the UK said: “If you have a vaccine … and you think you’ve had some kind of reaction to it or a side effect, you can report that on the yellow card system. That’s being done every single day spontaneously by the public in relation to the Covid-19 vaccines that we’ve deployed.

“We are well over the 12 million mark now in terms of vaccines we’ve deployed. We’re getting to a point where, if we were going to see any kind of safety signal, it would be pretty obvious by now”.

Many will of course take Van Tam’s words at face value, he has been familiar face on the majority of the nations television screens throughout the past year with his hypnotic tone and nutty analogies. His latest being about running a hot bath in relation to the “new variants” which we predicted would come.

Comparing what authorities in the UK have dubbed the South African variant to the Kent variant, Van Tam said: “If you are running a bath and you have got the hot water tap on and you add in a very small amount of cold water, so the cold tap is running as well but at really a very low volume, your bath water is basically going to remain hot. It’s only if that cold tap was gushing much more than the hot tap, the cold water would take over”.

He becomes more patronising by the hour. The problem with taking Van Tam’s words at face value is that they’re not true. He is correct that adverse reactions to the Covid jabs can be reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. But he is lying when he says there are no “safety signals”.

If one can be bothered to actually read the report you would find that there are actually thousands upon thousands of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs that have been reported which include numerous people going blind, having seizures, suffering brain damage, as well as reported cases of sudden death.

There are even numerous reports of women losing their baby after being vaccinated even when the Government has made it abundantly clear themselves that the Covid jabs have no safety data to confirm they are safe for use in pregnant women and should therefore be avoided.

You can see our latest analysis of the MHRA adverse reaction data here.

The majority of course will not bother to look for themselves and do their own research as they have a mindset that the NHS website sums up pretty perfectly with their response to a title question ‘What’s in a vaccine?’ on their web-page ‘Why Vaccination is Safe and Important‘.

This is the answer they give –

“Most people are not concerned about vaccine ingredients and know that they are safe.”

How can people know they are safe if they are not given all the actual facts? Instead they are just subjected to propaganda that tells them it is safe, and that to think otherwise makes them a “dangerous anti-vaxxer with a tinfoil hat”.

The NHS page actually goes on to say that ‘the main ingredient of any vaccine is a small amount of bacteria, virus or toxin that’s been weakened or destroyed in a laborotory’. Well there’s all the evidence you need to support the fact that the Pfizer jab is experimental gene therapy, as it does not conform to the NHS description in the slightest. Instead using MRNA technology which has never before been authorised for use in human beings.

Even now it is only authorised for emergency use meaning that the manufacturer is not liable for any injury caused by their vaccine. This fact alone may provide some clarity in the answer to our next question…

If vaccines are so safe why is it that the UK Government has a vaccine damage payment unit?

Hidden within the ‘Carers and Disability Benefits’ section on the gov.uk website is a page titled ‘Vaccine Damage Payment‘. The overview states that – ‘If you’re severely disabled as a result of a vaccination against certain diseases, you could get a one-off tax-free payment of £120,000. This is called a Vaccine Damage Payment.’

The UK Government page says that ‘you could get a payment if you’re severely disabled and your disability was caused by vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19)’ and a long list of other diseases including influenza, measles and tettanus.

They also state that ‘you may also be able to get a payment if you’re severely disabled because your mother was vaccinated against one of the diseases in the list while she was pregnant’.

But how can a person actually claim? Well it’s pretty simple as the UK Government give a whole wealth of options as they have an entire department dedicated to dealing with vaccine damage payment claims full time. Simply fill in a claim form and send it off to the Vaccine Damage Payments Unit or you can just give them a phone call and request that they send a form over to you.

So the question remains, if vaccines are so safe why on earth does the UK Government have a full time unit assigned to dealing with claims for vaccine related injuries?

