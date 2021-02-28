Alarm Bells? – Fauci says vaccinated will still need to wear masks and not go out

In a recent interview the USA’s top medical advisor, Dr Fauci said that “there are things that even if you are vaccinated that you’re not going to be able to do in society, for example indoor dining, theatres, places where people congregate and that’s because of the safety of society,”.

Fauci went on to say that the vaccinated will “still need to wear a mask”.

Still think this is all about a virus?

See what Fauci had to say in the video below…

