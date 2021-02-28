Breaking News

Alarm Bells? – Fauci says vaccinated will still need to wear masks and not go out

By on ( Leave a comment )

In a recent interview the USA’s top medical advisor, Dr Fauci said that “there are things that even if you are vaccinated that you’re not going to be able to do in society, for example indoor dining, theatres, places where people congregate and that’s because of the safety of society,”.

Fauci went on to say that the vaccinated will “still need to wear a mask”.

Still think this is all about a virus?

See what Fauci had to say in the video below…

We need your help! Did you enjoy this article and reading the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you? Then please support us in our ‘February Fundraising Drive’ to enable us to keep bringing you the facts that the mainstream refuse to.
It’s the final weekend of our funding drive campaign so please donate today…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
Deceit & Corruption – Every time we follow the money it leads us to Bill Gates
William Henry Gates III a.k.a Bill Gates is an American billionaire who …
APPALLING! – Loss of Sight, Brain Damage & Death – Adverse Reaction rate to Covid Vaccines increases to 1 in 200!
The UK Government have released a fourth update highlighting adverse reactions to …
February Fundraising Drive
THE FINAL PUSH Just two days to go and we're still 65% …
Care home “Covid” deaths have increased by 240% since Vaccinations began
The miraculous Covid “vaccine” roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, prioritising …
Immunologist says Pfizer jab could cause Alzheimer’s and Dementia
An Immunologist has warned that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Covid vaccines have …
Face masks and testing in school – Haven’t kids been through enough?
The actions of the government in following a science that involves imposing …
Investigation: Has the NHS been overwhelmed during “the pandemic”?
Boris Johnson imposed dictatorial, authoritarian measures on the British people on the …
Patrick Vallance confirms Lockdown restrictions to return every winter
Many in the UK cried tears of joy yesterday at the fact …
‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders placed on Covid patients with learning difficulties without their consent
A damning report released by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments