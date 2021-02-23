Patrick Vallance confirms Lockdown restrictions to return every winter

Many in the UK cried tears of joy yesterday at the fact authorities MIGHT give them back their rights and freedoms in four months time (see Stockholm syndrome). But today the Chief Scientific advisor to the UK Government confirmed lockdown restrictions would return in winter and become part of normal life every winter.

Sir Patrick, speaking in a press briefing from Downing Street said the following –

“As we get all the population vaccinated you start to get real protection across the population, at this point many of these restrictions will have gone, but it’s possible that coming into winter certain things may be necessary.

“Tony Fauci said yesterday in the USA that he thought that things like masks may be needed next winter. I think we’re in the same position that we should wear masks in certain situations. Hand hygiene should remain part of the norm, making sure if we get Covid symptoms we stay off work.

“Having an effective test, trace and isolate system still in place will be an important part of the baseline measures that we’re talking about, and taking individual responsibility for thinking about where there’s an environment that could be a risk, particularly during the winter months.

“All of this depends on what we see and what we measure and how this goes, I’m not making any promises about anything, but those are the sort of measures that you might expect as a sort of base line to be required during winter months.“

A base line required during winter months? Test, trace and isolate? Stay at home if you have Covid symptoms which are also the same symptoms as numerous other ailments? Wear masks?

This sounds a lot like lockdown restrictions to us.

We keep telling you this will not end until we all say it does. It’s time for action.

Watch Sir Patrick confirm lockdown every winter in the video below…

Like this: Like Loading...