(VIDEO) Remember when Boris Johnson said Face Coverings in Schools was Nonsensical?

Every month by paying your TV license you donate £13.33 to the BBC who broadcast government propaganda and lies. Why not support 'The Daily Expose' in their mission to report the facts that the mainstream refuse to instead?
Boris today announced that all secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in the classroom as well as corridors when they return to school from March 8. A policy that is backed by absolutely zero scientific evidence to support it and is another disgusting attack on the mental well being of the nations children.
But why has the Prime Minister changed his tune, it was only five months ago that he said enforcing face coverings in classrooms was “nonsensical” and students would not be able to learn if they had to wear them, as you can see in the video below…
We need your help! Did you enjoy this article and reading the facts that the mainstream refuse to tell you? Then please support us in our ‘February Fundraising Drive’ to enable us to keep bringing you the facts that the mainstream refuse to. We’re half way through February and have only reached 20% of our target, so please donate today…