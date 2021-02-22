(VIDEO) Remember when Boris Johnson said Face Coverings in Schools was Nonsensical?

Boris today announced that all secondary school pupils will have to wear face coverings in the classroom as well as corridors when they return to school from March 8. A policy that is backed by absolutely zero scientific evidence to support it and is another disgusting attack on the mental well being of the nations children.

But why has the Prime Minister changed his tune, it was only five months ago that he said enforcing face coverings in classrooms was “nonsensical” and students would not be able to learn if they had to wear them, as you can see in the video below…

Like this: Like Loading...