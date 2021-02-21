Breaking News

(VIDEO) Police point gun at man for not wearing a face mask

Police in Poland overreacted as they pulled out a gun and wrestled a man to the ground who was not wearing a face covering.

The action was caught by a bystander who can be heard saying – “Ladies and gentlemen, where have we come to?! For a mask!! They’re going to shoot at us!” Why do they have guns? Welcome to the new normal!”

