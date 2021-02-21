Scandalous – Irrefutable evidence Lockdown deaths are labelled Covid-19

The British Public have been lied to. They have been conned by authorities into thinking over one-hundred-thousand people have died of Covid-19, and today ‘The Daily Expose’ is going to prove it…

The order to “stay at home” was given towards the end of March in 2020. That very order has lead to thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths that have occurred at home and in care homes according to official ONS data.

When they first started to count “Covid” deaths in 2020 they initially counted anybody who they suspected had symptoms of Covid. Symptoms that are common with all respiratory diseases that have been around for our entire lives.

Then once they could start testing, with the controversial PCR test they were counting anybody who died within 45 days of a positive test. Then they revised that to 28 days. Then right at the start of the third lockdown they changed those parameters to within 60 days of a positive test. Meaning even if the person was to tragically die in a car accident, if they had received a positive test result for SARS-CoV-2 within the set time frame they have been and are added to the Covid death statistics.

So we took a look at the data (which you can find here) for the setting in which deaths occurred from April onward in 2020 compared to the previous 5 year average. One month stood out as particularly high compared to the five year average and that month was April. The five year average for deaths at home in April was 9,384.6. But in April 2020 there were 16,909 deaths that occurred at home. The five year average for deaths in care homes in April was 8,691. But in April 2020 there were 26,541 deaths that occurred in care homes. That is an astronomical increase. The question is, why?

The authorities would have you believe the number is because of “Covid-19”. But if we take a look at hospital data (which you can find here) for the month of April 2020 and compare it with previous years we can start to join the dots as to why there was such an astronomical increase.

In 2017, April-June there were on average a total of 91,724 beds occupied which equated to 89.1% occupancy.

In 2018, April-June there were on average a total of 91,056 beds occupied which equated to 89.8% occupancy.

In 2019, April-June there were on average a total of 91,730 beds occupied which equated to 90.3% occupancy.

beds occupied which equated to occupancy. In 2020, April-June there were on average a total of 58,005 beds occupied which equated to 62% occupancy.

In 2018 – April – 1,984,369 attended A&E

In 2019 – April – 2,112,165 attended A&E

attended A&E In 2020 – April – 916,581 attended A&E

There were 30% less hospital beds occupied in April – June 2020 compared with the previous three years. And the number attending A&E in April 2020 was 57% down on the previous year. That explains why there was such an astronomical increase in deaths occuring at home in April 2020, it was because they were not being treated for their illnesses in hospital. Not because of Covid-19, but because of lockdown. Because the authorities message to “stay at home and protect the NHS” hit too hard and the general public did just that, they stayed at home and they protected the NHS by not using it.

But what about care homes? What caused such a terrible increase in care home deaths?

Well a Care Quality Commission report (you can see the report here) recently released, clarifies exactly what happened and it is disgraceful.

The CQC found examples of inappropriate and unlawful use of ‘do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ (DNACPR) forms – including blanket DNACPR. They also found that staff incorrectly interpreting DNACPR prevented people getting access to hospital care and treatment. Reports were also received of Care providers seeking to apply DNACPR forms to patients without sufficient discussion or explanation with the individuals and their families.

These are some examples of the reports that the CQC received –

‘The doctor on call had advised care home staff that if the older people in their care contracted COVID-19, they would have a DNACPR put in place. Another said doctors were refusing to visit a care home because they had had two residents die from COVID-19. Care staff were asked to take observations that they were not trained for, and all residents had a DNACPR in place.’



‘The individual feedback we received showed experiences of people and their families who were unaware that they had a DNACPR order, often not finding out until the person was quite unwell. Sometimes this decision had been made by a medical

professional without the involvement of the person or family. Sometimes the family were told that the person had agreed to the DNACPR, but there were questions’ raised about whether this was informed consent due to reasons such as deafness or

not speaking English, or from conversations that the family had with the person.’



‘There were also examples from the feedback where care had not been provided to the person with a DNACPR in place – for example, a care home not calling an ambulance straight away, a delay in calling doctors, or someone who felt pressured to agree to an advance COVID-19 care plan that stated that they would stay at home without treatment if they contracted COVID-19.’

So there you have it, care home residents were essentially refused hospital treatment and had Do Not Rescusitate orders placed on them without even being informed about it. Even their families were unaware.

The CQC states this was due to confusion at the new DNACPR rules that were brought out at the start of the first lockdown. Well that confusion cost lives, not Covid as the authorities would have you believe.

We can prove this because the problem we found with the data is that April 2020 is the only significant increase on the previous five year average. The thing that’s concerning with the data is that we have been kept under the reign of dictatorial tyranny in the name of “protecting the NHS and saving lives”, but the deaths from June through to October 2020 in hospitals have been below the five year average.

Surely if we were in the midst of a “deadly pandemic” in which we had to “stay at home to protect the NHS” we would expect to see a huge increase in deaths occurring in hospital due to the strain on the NHS because of the “deadly pandemic”? But that hasn’t been the case. Far from it.

But if we look at the data for deaths occurring at home, they have been far above the 5 year average throughout every month since March in the whole of 2020. Why?

Because lockdown kills and the fear propaganda released by the authorities whipped the general public into refusing to use the NHS either out of fear of catching the virus or because they were under the impression it was overwhelmed and wanted to protect it.

This is a horrifying disgrace. But will the authorities and scientists ever be held to account?

