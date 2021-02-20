Nurse dies after receiving Covid Jab that her Employer forced her to have!

Janet Moore, a nurse aide in the USA at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation in Huron, Ohio, died within 48 hours of receiving a Covid vaccine that her employer forced her to have. Moore had no known underlying health problems and was found unresponsive in her car outside her apartment complex on the 31st December 2020.

Her brother, Jacob Gregory, said that Moore was driving home from work that day. “As soon as she drove into her parking lot she passed away,” he said.

Janet Moore

Meanwhile, Moore’s neighbors said she hadn’t been feeling well after receiving the shot at work and that she reported feeling nauseated and experienced migraines.

When asked if he knew what brand of vaccine Moore received, Gregory said he believed it was the Pfizer jab – but, he was not entirely sure. Gregory also said that his sister was forced to get the vaccine by her employer because she was working with older adults, who statistically are at a high risk of infection.

Trisha Brown, an administrator at Admiral’s Pointe, declined to comment on the matter.

The No Jab, No Job policy which is on its way to the UK also saw workers at a nursing home in Janesville, Wisconsin laid off for declining the vaccine even after expressing legitimate concerns.

About a dozen workers were forced from their jobs while 27 wrote to the management asking that the policy be changed. They pointed out that the Moderna vaccine, which the nursing home was using for its vaccination program, had been rushed through development and testing and may lead to dangerous adverse effects.

In fact, two workers already reported experiencing high fevers after receiving the first of two vaccine shots. The side effects were so severe in one of the workers that a physician advised against taking the second shot.

Workers also chafed at being told they had to take a vaccine that was not wholly approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccines have only received emergency use authorisation due to the circumstances.

According to the American Health Care Association (AHCA), around 50 percent of all long-term care staff have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. AHCA President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Parkinson attributed this apparent aversion to the new COVID-19 vaccines to misinformation circulating online.

“There are rampant rumors spreading on social media that the vaccine can cause fertility problems,” he said. It is this rumor pertaining to fertility, in particular, that Parkinson said was causing concerns among several young women employed in health care facilities that are affiliated with the non-profit federation.

But health workers’ aversion to the new vaccines is not baseless. Since the U.S. began administering COVID-19 vaccines last December, over 1,000 people have reported experiencing an adverse reaction to the vaccine. Hundreds more who were vaccinated ended up in emergency rooms due to severe reactions.

For instance, one patient from Michigan said she experienced chest tightness and hand tingling after receiving a vaccine shot. She also became lightheaded and repeatedly told doctors she was having a panic attack.

In other cases, patients reported feeling nauseous and experiencing tremors, stabbing pain and wheezing. One 33-year-old man in Georgia who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 17 said he had to sit down afterward. The man also said his mouth became dry. His tongue, on the other hand, though not swollen, was tingling.

Meanwhile, a healthcare worker at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Alaska suffered a severe allergic reaction after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. She spent a few nights at the emergency room before being discharged.

